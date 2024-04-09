Crystals for manifestation: Here's how to charge them now that eclipse is over

Crystals are widely recognised for their ability to enhance your spiritual growth, which, in turn, allows you to manifest your heart's desires. If you are new to crystal healing, you should know that every crystal has a specific trait based on its energy and vibration. While it is important that you select the crystal that resonates with you the most, you can also experiment with other types, based on their properties, to manifest health, wealth, or love. How to charge crystals? Here's how to manifest love, wealth, and health with crystals

Crystals to manifest love

Rose Quartz promotes self-love and attracts unconditional love

Rose Quartz

These pretty pink-hued crystals are best known for their ability to attract unconditional love and promote self-love. Rose quartz stones are popular among those who wish to manifest love and romance in their lives. You can either wear them as a pendant, preferably heart-shaped, around your neck for self-love or place them in your bedroom to attract love.

Rhodonite symbolises forgiveness and compassion

Rhodonite

Rhodonite symbolises forgiveness and compassion. It is the best crystal to use after a heartbreak as it helps heal emotional wounds. Whether you wish to recover a broken heart or step into a new relationship, a rhodonite can be your best friend. It is also popularly known as the “rescue stone.” You can either wear these in the form of a bracelet or meditate while placing your awareness on it while holding it in your palm.

Crystals to manifest health

Black Obsidian is known to remove negativity

Black Obsidian

These pitch-black stones, which appear silky, are a form of naturally occurring volcanic glass. Black obsidian is highly regarded as a powerful tool to harness self-control and ward off negativity. If you find yourself dealing with constant stress and anxiety, you can wear them around your neck in the form of a pendant or around your wrist as a bracelet. A black obsidian is popular among crystal healers and is believed to absorb negativity from your surroundings.

Amethyst acts a spiritual protector

Amethyst

Amethyst is not just famous for its regal purple hues but also for its ability to multiply your spiritual growth. These are best known to calm down an overactive mind, allowing you to be more in tune with your mind, body, and soul. It also acts as a protective stone, making it one of the best crystals to keep in your bedroom, preferably by your bedside. If you are feeling low or are troubled with thoughts, you can sit down and connect with this crystal through meditation. Or, you can simply wear it either as a bracelet or a necklace.

Crystals to manifest wealth

Jade stone helps attract fortune

Green Jade

Similar to the jade plant, a green jade stone is known to attract good luck and prosperity. Now that the eclipse is over, it is the perfect time for you to manifest wealth. Crystal healers highly advocate the use of green jade to bring good fortune into your household. You can benefit from jade if you feel stuck in your career or wish to start a new one. It is widely regarded as a crystal that connects you with your inner self, helping you realise your dreams. In order to attract wealth, you should place it where you store your money and valuable possessions. You can also incorporate jade into your spiritual practices, like meditation and chakra balancing.

Peridot is also known as the 'money stone'

Peridot

This vibrant green crystal is famous for its ability to attract wealth, which has earned it the popular nickname “money stone.” It not only helps you increase your willpower but also gives you a sense of self-worth. This naturally allows you to excel across the various walks of life. Wearing peridot shifts your focus to things that matter, giving a sense of gratitude for all that you have achieved so far. If you are hoping to increase the cash flow, you can place it at your designated workplace. Even if you work from home or are still studying, you can place it on your desk and see it do its magic!

How to charge crystals?

Place them under the moon

The best and safest ways to charge your crystals are by placing them under a full moon or a new moon. While the former is the most potent time to charge your crystals, the latter is associated with new beginnings. Hence, if you wish to amplify the energy of your crystals to their maximum potential, you should place them directly under a full moon. And if you want to embark on a new journey, be it career-wise or love-wise, you should look out for the new moon, which is the perfect time to start afresh.

Let it sunbathe for sometime

The sun is associated with masculine energy, signifying strength, health, and power. Similar to charging under the moonlight, you can place your crystal by a window or any other safe space with ample sunlight. It is better to charge your crystals earlier in the day when the sunlight is not as harsh in contrast to the afternoon. If you are unsure how long to leave it under the sun, you should listen to your intuition and allow the crystal to speak to you. You will know on your own when to use it again. However, since the sun radiates powerful energy, even one hour is enough to charge your crystal.

You can use a Selenite charging plate to charge your crystals

Use a Selenite charging plate

Selenite is regarded as the most powerful crystal to remove negativity. Crystal healing experts often use it to purify, cleanse, and align energies at various levels. It is the only crystal that doesn't need any charging as it charges itself. Hence, selenite plates and bowls are widely popular for charging other crystals. It is quite simple to use selenite charging plates, you just have to place your crystal on it. Once you get the intuition that the crystal is charged, you can take it off the plate and keep the charging station aside.