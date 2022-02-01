Vastu tips on how to remove negative energy from your living room

Vastu is given special importance while building a house and accordingly, all the parts of the house are constructed. Although many people do consider Vastu while building a home, they often forget about the living room. According to Vastu experts, once the house is constructed, the living room should be decorated by Vastu. This brings positive energy to the living room. A mere negligence can cause disputes and troubles in the house.

If you too want to keep away the negative energy from your living room then do follow these Vastu tips:

According to Vastu experts, a living room should have the maximum number of windows. This transmits positive energy in the living room. Whenever you plan to build a living room then make sure to build more windows in the living room.

A living room should not be similar to other rooms. The living room should be the biggest.

Don’t put a picture in the living room that is related to crying, grief and dispute. This brings negative energy to the house.

In the living room, electrical appliances should be kept in the southeast direction. You can build a rack or almirah in this direction. Additionally, put a TV on the South wall.

Arrange furniture like tables and chair in the living room in a way that does not hinder movements. It is auspicious to construct the living room in the North or North-East direction.

Light a candle or an earthen lamp daily in the evening to keep away negative energy from the house. You can light them at the place of worship or the meditation spot.

Do put flowers in the living room. Replace artificial flowers with natural or real flowers. Also, keep the colours of your walls and ceiling different. Simply put, the wall and ceiling should be of different colors.

