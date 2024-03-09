Ramadan 2024: Journaling prompts for spiritual growth, reflection and inner strength

Ramadan 2024: The most-awaited time of the year is here. Every year, Ramadan is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Observed by the Muslim community, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The month is observed by fasting and practicing charity and community service. During this time, people consume a pre-dawn meal called suhur and fast from dawn to sunset. After sunset, they break their fast with dates and water, also known as iftar. The start and end of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. Journaling our thoughts can help us to pen our thought patterns, the plans we have for ourselves and where we want to be in the coming years.(Unsplash)

This is the month to connect spiritually and introspect about our lives. Being in awe of the higher power, we often connect with our spiritual side and reflect on our lives. Journaling our thoughts can help us to pen our thought patterns, the plans we have for ourselves and where we want to be in the coming years. Here are a few prompts that can help you to introspect, look inwards and search your soul for answers that we have been seeking.

Journaling prompts for spiritual growth: