Ramadan 2024: How to balance spirituality and modern life during the holy month of Ramzan

Ramadan 2024: Ramadan is almost here, and we are eagerly waiting for the spiritual month of celebrations, service, community and peace. This is that time of the year when the streets are decked up, and happiness prevails on faces. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – during this month, Muslims keep fast from dawn to sunset. They consume a pre-dawn meal called suhur and break their fast with dates and water after sunset – also known as iftar. The start and end of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. Ramadan is the time to connect with spirituality and pray with devotion and dedication.(Photo by quranreading.com)

During this one month, Muslims engage in community and service. Ramadan is the time to connect with spirituality and pray with devotion and dedication. Balancing spirituality and modern life are important during this time.

Tips to balance spirituality and modern life:

Keep the phone away: Sometimes we mindlessly scroll the phone to the point that we can spend hours on it without a purpose. During Ramadan, it is important to keep the phone away and instead embrace your family, friends, loved ones and the warmth of togetherness.

Study something new: God has made the entire universe and there is mystery around the corners. We can spend this one month studying something new and learning about people and traditions that are new to us. This will help us to accept and love people the way they are and will amaze us.

Fusion recipes: Modern life also involves a lot of junk food items. WHO has issued a statement stating the guidelines to follow during Ramadan – one of them is to avoid junk and fried dishes. We can make fusion recipes that can retain the taste of junk food but are healthier for us. Spending the day in the kitchen with your family members helping you out will help in deepening the connections and attachments.