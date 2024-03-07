WHO guidelines for Ramadan 2024: Regulations to abide by for the holy month of spirituality and reflection

Ramadan 2024: The most-awaited time of the year is about to start. March is the month of festivities, and we are already basking in celebrations. From Hindu festivals such as Maha Shivratri and Holi to the holy month of Ramadan observed by the Muslim community throughout the world, it is a special month of festivals. Ramadan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – this one month is dedicated to reflection, peace, spirituality and community. People start observing the fast from dawn and breaks the fast after sunset. The pre-dawn meal is known as suhur and post-sunset meal is iftar. Traditionally, the fast is broken by having water and dates. Every year, World Health Organisation states guidelines that we must abide by to maintain good health during the month of Ramadan.(Photo by Thirdman on Pexels)

Every year, World Health Organisation states guidelines that we must abide by to maintain good health during the month of Ramadan:

Balanced diet: it is advised to consume a balanced diet and avoid having too fried or oily food before or after breaking the fast. We should ensure that we consume a nutritious diet that can nourish the body. Having adequate amount of water post fasting is also mandatory.

Limit salt intake: We should be mindful of the salt intake we are doing with our food. We can instead add flavours to the food with various herbs. The goodness of natural herbs can further nourish the body.

Exercising: It is important to keep exercising throughout Ramadan – this will enable digestion and movement will keep the body fit and healthy.

Tobacco and vaping: We should refrain from tobacco consumption and vaping to keep ourselves healthy.

Baking or steaming: Consuming too much fried food can harm the health. Instead, we can choose other ways of cooking such as steaming and baking the food. This will retain the nutrition as well as make the diet heathy for consumption before or after fasting.