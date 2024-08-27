Best hair serum for women: 10 top picks for silky, smooth and healthy hair

Frizzy, dry and unruly hair may leave you feeling overwhelmed. Fortunately, a wide range of hair care products like hair serums can offer an effective solution to tame the strands and add a lustre. These lightweight and nourishing serums are especially designed to smooth frizz, add shine and provide deep hydration, transforming your hair from unmanageable to sleek. Packed with the goodness of ingredients like argan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, rosemary, vitamin E, lavender and more, the best hair serum for hair growth and thickness may help boost shine, control frizz and provide moisture. Regular use of hair serums may help protect your hair against heat damage, reduce breakage and improve overall hair health. So, check out this list of the top-rated hair serums for women and revitalise your strands. Revitalise your hair health with the top 10 hair serums for women.

Top 10 hair serums for women

Check out this list of the best hair serums in India and pick the one that suits your needs:

Enhance your hair health with BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum. This scientifically proven hair serum may help reverse hair fall and stimulate hair growth. Packed with the goodness of anagain, capixyl, procapil and redensyl, this serum may help prevent hair thinning, slow down hair fall and induce hair growth and density. This serum uses Advanced Pro Lipo Neo technology that may help enhance penetration and ensure that the ingredients reach 2 times as deep into the scalp for maximum effectiveness. The brand also claims that this product is free from sulphate, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefit: Strengthening

Boost hair growth with Traya Natural Hair Growth Serum. Packed with essential ingredients like redensyl, procapil, capixyl, red clove, larch wood and castor oil, this serum may help promote healthy hair follicles, Regular use of this serum may even help control hair fall, improve hair health, prevent thinning and lead to thicker and healthier hair.

Specifications of Traya Natural Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefit: Healthy hair follicles

Packed with 3 per cent redensyl, 3 per cent anagain, 3 per cent procapil, 5 per cent capixyl and 4 per cent baicapil, The Minimalist Hair Growth Serum might be a good choice for you. The brand claims that regular use of this product can show a reduction in hair fall by 4th week. It also contains saw palmetto extract and sanguisorba officinalis root extract, which may help boost the performance of the serum.

Specifications of Minimalist Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Hair growth

Get frizz-free hair with L'Oreal Professional Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum. It promises to control frizz for up to 96 hours, smoothen dry hair and boost shine and softness. Infused with pro keratin and kukui nut oil, this serum for frizzy hair may strengthen the hair structure and act as a humidity blocker. Applying 1 to 2 pumps of this serum may control rough hair and keep it frizz-free.

Specifications of L'Oreal Professional Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum:

Hair type: Frizzy

Benefits: Frizz control

Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum is packed with the goodness of 3 percent redensyl and 4 per cent anagain. It promises to act upon the roots of the hair to rebalance the hair cycle without any side effects. Its regenerative properties can prevent hair thinning, and boost density, strength, fullness and thickness. Suitable for all hair types, this serum may prevent dry or flaky scalp. The brand also claims that this product is free from sulphate, mineral oils and paraben.

Specifications of Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Hair growth

2.Oh! Hair Repair Serum in Creme may help you experience a hair transformation. With its innovative blend, this hair serum may help you say goodbye to damage as it can revitalise and restore the natural vibrancy of your hair. It is a lightweight hair serum that is specially crafted for dry and frizzy strands. The brand claims that this product can enhance your hair's natural shine without leaving any residue behind.

Specifications of 2.Oh! Hair Repair Serum in Creme:

Hair type: All

Benefit: Frizz-free

Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum promises to provide smoothness and control of frizz for up to 24 hours. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E and macadamia oil, this serum may nourish and moisturise your hair. It also claims to tame frizz, making your hair smooth, shiny and glossy, as well as more manageable overall.

Specifications of Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Nourishing

Forest Essentials Keshanta Advanced Hair Growth Serum is formulated with Ayurvedic extracts and active ingredients like anagain and redensyl. This lightweight serum promises to promote hair regeneration, strengthen each strand and reduce breakage. It also claims to provide more effective results than a hair transplant in 84 days. This clinically proven serum may boost cellular metabolism, and promote natural shine and hair health.

Specifications of Forest Essential Keshanta Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Breakage control

Biolage Smoothproof 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum for Frizzy Hair is trusted by professionals. This 6-in-1 deep smoothing serum contains avocado and grape seed oils that may control frizz and seal in smoothness without weighing the hair down. With its non-sticky formula, this serum may nourish your hair, add shine and control frizz. The brand also claims that this product is free from paraben and cruelty.

Specifications of Biolage Smoothproof 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum for Frizzy Hair:

Hair type: Frizzy

Benefits: Nourishing

TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum promises to provide heat protection for up to 230 degrees Celsius. Infused with the goodness of coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and macadamia nut oil, this serum may nourish, moisturise and condition your hair. It also promises to help you enjoy up to 48 hours of the floral fragrance. This professionally endorsed serum can also detangle your hair.

Specifications of TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Hydrating, shine, nourishing, hair growth

What are the benefits of hair serum?

Enhanced shine: The best hair serum brands contain essential oils that can coat the hair shaft, reflecting light and creating a lustrous appearance. Regular use of these hair serums can help boost a glossy sheen to your strands. Frizz control: The best hair serum for frizzy hair can help to smooth the hair cuticle, reduce frizz and make your hair look sleek. By forming a protective barrier, serums can prevent moisture from entering the hair shaft, which can cause frizziness. Lock-in moisture: Regular use of the best hair regrowth serum that contains oils or humectants can help to lock in hydration. This makes them ideal for dry hair as they help to maintain moisture balance and prevent dryness. Protection: Many hair serums are formulated with heat-protectant properties. This helps create a barrier that can minimise the risk of heat damage and keep your hair healthier, and less prone to damage. Improved manageability: Regular application of a hair serum can enhance the manageability of your hair. It can detangle your hair by smoothing out knots and tangles. Strengthened hair: Packed with nourishing ingredients, the best hair growth serum for women can help to repair and strengthen damaged hair. It can fortify the hair shaft, reduce breakage and promote growth.

How to use hair serum for women?

Start by choosing the right serum. For frizzy hair, look for smoothing agents, while for dry hair, opt for hydrating formulas. After choosing the right hair serum, wash your hair with the best shampoo, followed by a conditioner. Gently towel-dry your hair to remove excess moisture, but avoid rubbing. Take a few drops of serum and rub it between your palms to warm it up. Now divide your hair into sections and evenly apply it to the ends.

Top three features of the best hair serums for women

Best hair serum for women Price Quantity Benefits BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum 1,296 60 ml Strengthening Traya Natural Hair Growth Serum With 3% Redensyl, 5% Capixyl, 3% Procapil 949 30 ml Hair fall control Minimalist Hair Growth Serum With 3% Redensyl, 3% Anagain, 3% Procapil, 5% Capixyl & 4% 18% Hair GBaicapil rowth Actives 759 30 ml Hair fall control L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum 770 125 ml Frizz control Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum 672 50 ml Hair fall control 2.Oh! Hair Repair Serum In Crème- Italian Quality Anti Frizz Hair Serum 1,199 30 ml Damage control Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum 809 100 ml Nourishing Forest Essentials Keshanta Advanced Hair Growth Serum 2,850 48 ml Reduce hair loss Biolage Smoothproof 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum 315 100 ml Nourishing TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum 212 50 ml Hydrating, shine, nourishing and growth

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How to choose the best hair serum for your hair type? When choosing the best hair serum, consider your hair type and needs. Opt for lightweight formulas for fine hair, hydrating ones for dry hair and smoothing serums for frizzy hair. Check the ingredient list of the product and ensure that it is free from harmful chemicals.

How often should I use hair serum? While it depends on the hair type and concern, using hair serum 2 to 3 times a week or as needed can be beneficial. For daily use, make sure to opt for a lightweight serum.

Will hair serum make my hair greasy? Using the right amount of hair serum will boost shine and enhance your hair health without causing any greasiness or weighing the hair down. Apply it in small amounts to avoid a greasy appearance.

Can hair serum be used on dry hair? Generally, hair serums should be applied to damp hair for effective results. But some products can also be used on dry hair for added shine and frizz control.

