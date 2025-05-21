8 hair dryers at Myntra fwd to get salon-like hair in minutes; Blow-dry like a pro!
Give your tresses a salon-like finish with our top 8 choices of hair dryers for you.
Say hello to salon-like hair, that too at the comfort of your home. Be it prepping for an early morning meeting, glamming up for a night out, or just want to air dry without the wait, a great hair dryer is your ultimate styling companion.
At Myntra fwd, you get to choose from a wide range of hair dryers suiting your needs and style. From compact, foldable designs for travelers to powerful, professional-grade models that deliver rapid drying and frizz-free results, there is something for everyone. We've rounded up 8 hair dryers from trusted brands like Agaro, NOVA, VEGA, and Skmei, each promising to boost shine, reduce heat damage, and speed up your daily routine.
1.
Agaro 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer
Power-packed with 2000 watts, the Agaro Professional Hair Dryer delivers fast drying with salon-like hair. Its ionic technology reduces frizz while enhancing shine. Two heat and speed settings offer customized control, and a cool shot locks in your look. Ideal for thick, long, or voluminous hair, this dryer blends power with style.
Specifications
2.
NOVA NHP 8216 Professional Hair Dryer
The NOVA NHP 8216 offers a sleek design and robust 1800W motor for professional performance at home. It features multiple heat settings, a concentrator for precision styling, and an ergonomic grip for comfort. Its overheat protection ensures safety during extended use, making it a great pick for daily styling routines.
Specifications
3.
Skmei Unisex Black 2002 1800w Electric Hair Dryer
Designed for both men and women, the Skmei 2002 delivers powerful airflow with its 1800W motor. This sleek black dryer features quick-drying tech, adjustable heat settings, and a comfortable grip. Lightweight yet efficient, it’s great for everyday styling with minimal effort and maximum results.
Specifications
4.
Agaro HD-1211E Foldable 1100 Watts Hair Dryer
Compact and travel-friendly, the Agaro HD-1211E offers 1100 watts of efficient drying power. Its foldable handle makes it perfect for on-the-go styling. Featuring two heat settings and a concentrator nozzle, it suits short to medium hair types and provides gentle drying without heat damage.
Specifications
5.
VEGA VHDH-29 Insta Glam Foldable 1000 Watts Hair Dryer
Chic and compact, the VEGA Insta Glam offers 1000 watts of smooth, even airflow. Its foldable design and hanging loop make it ideal for travel. Two heat settings and a safety automatic overheat cut-out provide both performance and protection in one stylish package.
Specifications
6.
Agaro HD1417 Wall Mounted 1400W Compact Fast Drying Hair Dryer
Perfect for hotels or compact bathrooms, the Agaro HD1417 is wall-mounted for convenience. With 1400W of drying power, it delivers fast, effective results while saving space. The auto-cut feature adds safety, and the simple design ensures durability and ease of use.
Specifications
7.
NOVA NHP 8205 1400W Hair Dryer
The NOVA NHP 8205 offers a powerful yet compact solution for daily hair styling. Its 1400W motor ensures quick drying while two heat settings allow flexible styling. Lightweight and easy to handle, it features overheat protection and a sleek build, making it suitable for all hair types.
Specifications
8.
Agaro HD-1214 Hair Dryer
Stylish and functional, the Agaro HD-1214 features 1400 watts of power for quick, gentle drying. Designed with dual speed and heat settings, it allows personalized control. Its sleek body, ergonomic design, and detachable nozzle make it perfect for regular at-home styling without fuss.
Specifications
FAQ for hair dryers
- What is the ideal wattage for a hair dryer?
Most household hair dryers range from 1000 to 2000 watts. Higher wattage provides more heat and faster drying. For thick or curly hair, 1800–2000 watts is recommended. For fine or damaged hair, a lower wattage may be better.
- What’s the difference between ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline hair dryers?
Ionic: Emits negative ions to break up water molecules, reducing drying time and frizz. Ceramic: Distributes heat evenly and prevents hot spots, ideal for gentle drying. Tourmaline: Combines ionic and infrared technology for quick, smooth results.
- How do I clean my hair dryer?
Unplug the device and remove the filter cover (usually at the back). Use a soft brush or a vacuum to remove lint and dust. Clean monthly to maintain performance and prevent overheating
- Can I use a hair dryer every day?
Yes, but use it on a lower heat setting and apply a heat protectant to reduce damage, especially if you have fragile or color-treated hair.
- How long should a hair dryer last?
With proper care and regular cleaning, a quality hair dryer should last between 3–7 years depending on usage frequency and brand.
