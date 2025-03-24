Myntra fwd: Top deals to checkout on women’s footwear; Grab heels, sneakers, flat sandals and more from trending brands

Shoes aren’t just an accessory, they set the tone for your entire look. Myntra fwd is serving up the hottest deals on women’s footwear, making it the perfect time to refresh your collection. Need a sleek pair of heels for date night? Sorted. Looking for sneakers that keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle? Done. Flat sandals for effortless everyday chic? We’ve got you covered. Score big on Myntra fwd footwear deals; heels, sneakers, and flats from top brands, all at unbeatable prices. Shop your favourites now!

The Mochi black open-toe flats bring effortless charm to your casual wardrobe. Designed with a sleek synthetic upper, these slip-ons offer a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. The textured rubber outsole ensures a firm grip, making them perfect for daily errands or relaxed outings. Embellished detailing adds a subtle touch of elegance, making these flats a stylish yet practical choice.

What can you pair this with?

These flats work beautifully with wide-leg trousers and a breezy blouse for a chic everyday look. Pair them with a flowy midi dress for a comfortable yet polished vibe.

The Campus CIARA running shoes are built for comfort and style, making every run feel effortless. With a breathable mesh upper and cushioned footbed, these lace-ups offer the right mix of support and flexibility. The non-marking textured outsole provides excellent grip, while the neutral arch design ensures balanced movement. Lightweight and stylish, they're perfect for workouts, daily jogs, or athleisure wear.

What can you pair this with?

Team these with high-waisted leggings and a fitted tank for a sporty-chic vibe. For a casual day out, throw on joggers and an oversized hoodie to keep things stylish yet relaxed.

The DressBerry embellished kitten mules bring effortless charm with their sleek pointed toe and sparkling detail. Designed with a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort, these heels sit on a chic 3-inch kitten heel for just the right amount of lift. The synthetic upper adds a luxe touch, while the resin sole ensures stability. Perfect for a night out or an elegant brunch.

What can you pair this with?

Style these with a midi wrap dress for a refined evening look. For a trendy yet polished outfit, pair them with tailored trousers and a satin blouse.

The Denill embellished wedge heels bring comfort and style in one chic package. Featuring a peach-toned synthetic leather upper with eye-catching embellishments, these sandals offer a cushioned footbed for all-day ease. The 3-inch wedge heel provides a graceful lift, while the textured outsole ensures a confident step. Perfect for festive outings or casual brunches.

What can you pair this with?

Pair these with a pastel maxi dress for a dreamy, feminine look. They also complement wide-leg trousers and a flowy blouse for effortless elegance.

The Shezone flatform heel sandals blend with ease with subtle elevation. Featuring a beige synthetic upper and a cushioned footbed, these sandals keep your feet comfortable all day. The 2-inch flatform heel adds a gentle lift without compromising stability, while the textured outsole ensures a steady grip. A great pick for casual outings.

What can you pair this with?

Style these with a breezy midi dress for a relaxed yet stylish vibe. They also go well with cropped jeans and a tucked-in blouse for effortless everyday charm.

The DressBerry slip-on flip-flops bring casual comfort with a playful touch. Designed with a soft fabric upper and a cushioned footbed, they keep your feet happy all day. The flatform sole offers a slight lift, while the patterned rubber outsole ensures a steady grip. A fuss-free pick for laid-back days.

What can you pair this with?

Team these with a flowy maxi dress for a beach-ready look. They also work effortlessly with denim shorts and a breezy tank top for a relaxed summer feel.

The Lino Perros colourblocked sneakers blend classic tones with modern ease. Featuring a sleek white and beige PU upper, these lace-ups bring a fresh update to your casual wardrobe. A cushioned footbed ensures comfort, while the textured TPR outsole provides a grip for all-day wear. Perfect for effortless street style.

What can you pair this with?

Pair these with high-waisted jeans and a cropped blazer for a chic off-duty look. They also complement a midi dress, adding a sporty yet refined touch.

The Shoetopia embellished block sandals bring glamour to every step. With a silver-toned synthetic upper featuring intricate embellishments, these heels add sparkle to any outfit. A cushioned footbed offers comfort, while the block heel ensures stability. The ankle loop fastening provides a secure fit, making them perfect for party nights.

What can you pair this with?

Style these with a sequinned dress for a dazzling evening look or pair them with a saree for a fusion twist.

