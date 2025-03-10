Best Nike sneakers under 5000: Top 8 value for money picks that offer style and comfort on a budget

Comfortable footwear makes a huge difference. When you’re working out, running errands, or meeting friends, the right sneakers keep your feet happy and energised. Nike has built a legacy around quality and style, earning trust with every step. Known for innovative designs and lasting durability, Nike is a brand people rely on for both performance and fashion. Step into comfort and style with the best Nike sneakers under ₹ 5000. Affordable, trendy, and built for all-day wear.

Finding affordable sneakers that still deliver top-notch comfort can feel tricky. But with Nike, you can grab stylish, high-quality options without stretching your budget. These eight options for the best Nike sneakers under ₹5000 offer the perfect blend of fashion and function, making your everyday steps feel lighter and more confident. Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Check out these amazing Nike sneakers that bring value and style!

Best Nike sneakers under 5000; Top picks

The Nike Men's Court Royale Sneakers bring timeless style and comfort to your everyday looks. These black sneakers feature a sleek leather upper with central lace-ups, offering a snug fit. The cushioned footbed and textured outsole provide lasting support, making them perfect for long days out or casual outings. Pair them with jeans and a t-shirt for a laid-back vibe, or wear them with joggers for a sporty touch. Ideal for gifting or upgrading your collection, these sneakers balance fashion and function effortlessly.

The Nike Men Revolution 6 Running Shoes are built to keep you moving in comfort and style. With a plush mesh upper and foam midsole, they provide a soft, cushioned feel with every step. The computer-generated outsole boosts flexibility and traction, making them perfect for running or casual wear. Designed with touchpoints at the heel and tongue, slipping them on and off is a breeze. Plus, they’re made with 20% recycled content, blending sustainability with top-notch performance. Pair them with your workout gear or throw them on with joggers for a relaxed, sporty vibe!

The Nike 12 Men Flex Experience Run 12 Shoes are perfect for runners seeking comfort and flexibility. The plush mesh upper hugs your foot, while grooves in the outsole help you move naturally with every stride. Designed for stability and support, they balance lightweight design with enough cushioning to keep your feet feeling fresh. If you're hitting the track or enjoying a casual day out, these shoes bring ease and style to every step.

The NikeCourt Lite 4 Men’s Tennis Shoes bring durability and agility to your game. Designed to keep up during intense rallies, they offer solid support while staying light enough for quick movements. The PU material and cushioned sole give comfort through every set, making them perfect for long matches or practice sessions. Pair them with your tennis gear and step onto the court ready to chase down every shot with confidence.

Budget not an issue? Here are some options for Nike sneakers for men

The Nike Women Revolution 6 Running Shoes are made for those who want comfort without sacrificing style. With a breathable mesh upper and cushioned foam midsole, they keep your feet supported through every stride. The flexible outsole adapts to your movement, making them perfect for running or everyday wear. Crafted with at least 20% recycled content, they balance performance with sustainability. Pair them with leggings or joggers for a sporty, ready-for-anything look!

The Nike Women Downshifter 12 Running Shoes are perfect for starting your fitness journey or stepping out in style. With a sleek synthetic upper and cushioned footbed, they offer support and comfort all day long. The PU outsole adds durability, while the lightweight design makes them great for workouts or casual wear. Made with at least 20% recycled content, they bring sustainability into every stride. Pair them with leggings or shorts for a sporty, ready-to-go look!

The Nike Court Royale AC Canvas Women’s Shoes bring vintage tennis style to your everyday wardrobe. With a durable canvas upper and leather details, they balance classic charm with modern comfort. The lightweight autoclave construction keeps your steps easy, while the padded insole adds softness. Perfect for casual days, they pair effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or even sporty dresses for a laid-back yet stylish vibe.

The Nike Women Renew In-Season 12 Training Shoes bring comfort and support to your gym sessions. With plush foam cushioning, they offer a smooth feel during cardio and weight training. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool, while the midfoot strap adds a snug fit. A supportive side arc helps stabilize your foot during quick, dynamic movements. Perfect for intense workouts or light training days, they pair effortlessly with leggings or gym shorts.

Budget not an issue? Here are some options for Nike sneakers for women

Best black sneakers for men that'll elevate your look: Step into style

Best Nike sneakers under 5000: FAQs 1. Are Nike sneakers under ₹ 5000 good for daily wear? Yes! Nike sneakers in this range offer great comfort, style, and durability, making them perfect for everyday use, from running errands to casual outings.

2. Can I find running shoes under ₹ 5000 from Nike? Absolutely! Models like the Nike Revolution series provide cushioned support and flexible soles, making them great for light running or gym sessions.

3. How do I care for my Nike sneakers? Wipe them with a clean, dry cloth after use. For leather pairs, use a branded conditioner. Avoid machine washing to maintain their shape.

4. Are these budget-friendly Nike shoes durable? Yes! Even at an affordable price, Nike designs sneakers with quality materials and sturdy soles, ensuring lasting wear and reliable performance.

