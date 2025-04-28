Tank tops to trend in: Shop the top 8 coolest tank tops on Myntra fwd now and slay this summer season!

When the temperature rises, your fashion game should too! Tank tops are the ultimate mix of comfy and chic — perfect for casual days, brunch outings, and even impromptu beach trips. If you love classic solids, cool cut-outs, or playful graphics, Myntra fwd’s latest collection has the trendiest pieces lined up for you. Tank tops to trend in: Shop the top 8 coolest tank tops on Myntra fwd now!(Pexels)

From ribbed basics by Trendyol to iconic prints by The Souled Store, there’s a tank top for every vibe and every mood. Ready to find your new wardrobe hero? So come dive into the hottest picks and how you can style them effortlessly!

Top 8 tank tops for women on Myntra fwd:

This Trendyol ribbed tank top is the perfect blend of casual and cool. The snug ribbed fabric hugs your curves just right, while the classic round neck keeps it timeless. Easy to layer or wear solo, it's a true wardrobe essential you’ll keep reaching for.

Pair it with: Distressed denims and chunky sneakers.

Bold and beautiful, the Disrupt red tank crop top adds an instant pop of colour to any outfit. Its cropped fit flatters your waistline, making it a go-to for high-waisted styles. Whether you’re hitting a concert or grabbing coffee, this top brings the drama.

Pair it with: High-rise cargos and combat boots.

Ready to turn heads? This cut-out tank top from LULU & SKY brings the sass with its edgy design. The flattering round neck keeps it grounded, while the side cut-outs add a flirty twist. Perfect for rooftop parties or casual dinners, it’s a showstopper.

Pair it with: Faux leather pants and stilettos.

For those who love minimal yet impactful style, the Roadster solid tank top is a must. Its clean silhouette makes it super versatile — wear it to lounge, brunch, or on a vacation. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, even on the hottest days.

Pair it with: Denim shorts and flat sliders.

A classic you can count on — the Trendyol sleeveless cotton tank top is an everyday staple. Soft, lightweight cotton makes it a dream to wear during summer months. With its fuss-free vibe, it’s ideal for layering under jackets or worn standalone.

Pair it with: Joggers and white sneakers.

Fun, flirty, and full of personality — this Forever 21 printed tank top is a fashion win. The knitted fabric feels luxe, while the vibrant prints add a playful touch. Great for festivals or casual weekends, it's the perfect conversation starter.

Pair it with: Ripped mini skirts and tinted sunglasses.

Channel your inner child with this adorable Mickey Mouse tank top by The Souled Store. Made from soft cotton, it’s breathable yet stylish with its fun, bold graphic print. Perfect for day-outs, vacations, or Disney trips!

Pair it with: Paperbag jeans and casual sneakers.

Bring some edge to your basics with this graphic-printed tank top from Stylecast X Slyck. The scoop neckline adds a flattering touch, while the cropped fit keeps it trendy. Great for pairing with streetwear or casual outfits, it's a true style statement.

Pair it with: Oversized joggers and chunky sneakers.

Tank tops are having a major moment — and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your style stash with the coolest picks from Myntra fwd. From graphic prints to classic solids, there’s a tank here for every mood, every day, and every slay! Grab your favourites and get ready to serve effortless looks, all season long.

Turn Up the Heat: Shop the Coolest Tank Tops on Myntra fwd: FAQs Can I wear tank tops for formal occasions? Tank tops can be styled formally when layered under a structured blazer with tailored pants and heels!

Are graphic tank tops trending in 2025? Yes! Graphic prints and bold slogans are very much in trend, adding a pop of fun to your outfits.

How do I style a cropped tank top casually? Pair cropped tanks with high-waist jeans, cargo pants, or flowy skirts for an easy casual look.

Which fabric is best for summer tank tops? Cotton and cotton-blend fabrics are best for keeping cool and comfy during summer.

