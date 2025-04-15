Up to 60% off on sling bags: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd to help you shop on a budget

If your wardrobe feels a bit too routine, it might be time to give your bag shelf a quick refresh. And honestly, who can resist a good deal? The latest Myntra sale is throwing some serious offers your way, especially on sling bags. With the Myntra fwd edit doing the rounds, it’s a solid moment to update your look without draining your card. Sling bags for women that mix charm with function. Pick from top sling bags at up to 60 percent off on Myntra.

From casual pick-me-ups to pieces that hold your essentials without fuss, these are some of the best sling bags making waves right now. We’re talking up to 60 percent off, so you don’t need to compromise on style to save. Here are eight top sling bags for women on Myntra that deserve a spot in your cart.

Top picks for women’s sling bags at Myntra fwd

Chic and structured, the Bella bag mixes colourblocking with gold-tone accents for a sharp finish. Lightweight and roomy enough for essentials, it's practical without trying too hard. The adjustable and detachable sling strap gives you options to carry it your way. Great for day-to-night dressing.

What can you style this with?

Pair it with wide-leg denims, a crisp blouse, and heels or slides for that put-together but effortless vibe.

Compact and bold in green, this Diva Dale sling bag is a smart pick for everyday wear. With two main compartments, handy external pockets, and tassel styling, it adds just the right touch of detail. The detachable strap lets you switch things up without any fuss.

What can you style this with?

Team it with a linen co-ord set or a basic tee and pleated skirt combo. Works well for brunch or errands.

Sleek and minimal with an edge, this black sling bag from StyleCast x Revolte features subtle appliqué detailing for a stylish twist. It’s got a sturdy build, one spacious compartment, and an inner pocket to keep your things in place. Perfect for keeping things light but sharp.

What can you style this with?

Match it with a monochrome outfit or add it to your blazer and trousers combo for a clean but current feel.

This floral bucket sling bag brings texture and charm in one go. With embroidered details and a drawstring closure, it leans playful without being over the top. The roomy compartment and soft fabric feel make it an easy carry for everyday casual plans.

What can you style this with?

Works great with flowy dresses, strappy sandals and a loose braid. Also cute with oversized shirts and high-waist shorts.

Clean and compact, this black textured sling bag from Berrylush is equal parts sleek and practical. With two roomy compartments, extra pockets and a sturdy zip, it’s built for everyday use. The structured shape keeps it polished while still being easy to carry around.

What can you style this with?

Looks great with a denim jacket, cropped trousers and ankle boots. Also pairs well with a bodycon dress and hoops.

With its brown and white colourblock design, this hobo satchel from LAVIE Signature blends ease with a touch of polish. It’s compact but roomy enough for essentials, featuring inner pockets and a smooth zip. The detachable sling strap gives you more ways to carry it.

What can you style this with?

Try it with wide-leg trousers, a tucked-in tee and loafers. Also works nicely with midi skirts and relaxed knitwear.

This sleek black sling bag from Fastrack brings texture and style together with quilted detailing. The compact size makes it ideal for essentials, while the three external pockets keep everything organised. It’s simple yet practical, and the non-detachable strap offers sturdy carry.

What can you style this with?

Pair it with a leather jacket, skinny jeans and ankle boots. Perfect for a laid-back day with a casual tee and sneakers.

Add a pop of pink to your outfit with this textured sling bag from Mast & Harbour. Featuring a button closure and an inner pocket, it’s perfect for keeping your essentials neat. The detachable sling strap and handle give you flexibility in how you carry it.

What can you style this with?

Pair it with a chic blouse and tailored trousers for a polished look, or keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers.

Best sling bags for women: FAQs What makes a sling bag ideal for everyday use? An ideal sling bag should be compact yet spacious enough to hold essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys. Look for features like adjustable straps, sturdy zips, and multiple compartments for organisation.

Are sling bags comfortable for long periods? Yes, sling bags can be quite comfortable if they have an adjustable strap. Look for ones made of lightweight material like PU or fabric to avoid discomfort during extended use.

Can sling bags be worn for formal occasions? Absolutely! Many sling bags come in structured designs and neutral colours, making them suitable for formal settings when paired with the right outfit.

How do I clean my sling bag? Cleaning instructions vary depending on the material. For synthetic leather, simply wipe with a dry cloth. Fabric bags may require gentle washing or spot cleaning. Always check the care tag for specific guidance.

