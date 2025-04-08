Myntra fwd: Flat 60% off on heels for women; Grab stilettos, platform heels, kitten heels and more

Looking to add some flair to your shoe collection? The Myntra fwd sale has your back with a flat 60% off across a wide range of heels for women. From sky-high stilettos to comfy kitten heels and bold platform styles, there’s something for every vibe. This Myntra Sale is the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe while staying within budget. Packed with solid Myntra offers and unbeatable Myntra deals, this footwear sale covers all bases: style, comfort and price. Snag heels for women at half price during the Myntra Sale—don’t miss this footwear sale packed with Myntra deals.

Women’s heels in all colours and finishes are just a click away, and with this heels discount, it’s the right time to shop. Don't wait too long, sizes and stocks are already flying off the shelves at this Myntra discount bonanza.

Loading Suggestions...

Top picks for women’s heels at Myntra fwd

Loading Suggestions...

These Mast & Harbour open toe platform heels are a stylish pick for casual days when you still want a lift. The warm brown tone pairs effortlessly with earthy tones, denims, or linen dresses. The cushioned footbed keeps it comfy, while the open-back design adds an easygoing vibe. Great for laid-back brunches or evenings out, these women’s heels are now part of the Myntra Sale with major Myntra offers and heels discount.

Loading Suggestions...

These cream block heels from Roadster blend comfort with a sleek edge. The pointed toe and glossy patent finish give off a polished look, perfect for styling with wide-leg trousers, pencil skirts or cropped denims. With a cushioned footbed and secure backstrap, they’re ideal for day-to-evening wear. Grab this pair from the Myntra Sale and take full advantage of current Myntra deals and heels discount during this footwear sale.

Loading Suggestions...

These brown and white block heels from Roadster give your look a fresh lift. With a pointed toe and peep-toe combo, they bring a playful yet refined touch. The patent finish works well with monochrome outfits, flowy dresses, or even jeans and a blazer. Comfortable and stylish, these women’s heels are part of the Myntra Sale, packed with Myntra offers and solid heels discount picks during the footwear sale.

Loading Suggestions...

These gold-toned stiletto pumps from DressBerry bring a subtle shine to your outfit without going over the top. With a sleek pointed toe and textured finish, they’re a perfect match for cocktail dresses, sarees, or tailored trousers. The cushioned footbed makes them a comfortable pick for parties or formal dinners. Scoop these heels during the Myntra Sale to make the most of the current Myntra deals.

Loading Suggestions...

Shoetopia’s black suede platform pumps bring in a bold, confident look with their high 4.5-inch heel and ankle loop detail. The soft texture and rounded toe keep things balanced, making them great for styling with bodycon dresses, wide-leg jumpsuits or even leather trousers. Perfect for evening events or a dressy night out. Grab them now during the footwear sale and enjoy some sharp Myntra offers.

Loading Suggestions...

T.ELEVEN’s black block-heeled pumps keep things sharp and practical with a pointed toe and secure backstrap. These shoes are perfect for workwear or dressier casual fits, think blazers, cigarette trousers, or even midi skirts. The cushioned footbed means you can stay on your feet comfortably through meetings or events. Don’t miss this stylish pick during the Myntra fwd sale, loaded with tempting heels discount options.

Loading Suggestions...

These cross-strap platform heels from Lavie blend playful pink and yellow shades for a look that feels fun and easygoing. The 1.5-inch heel keeps things comfy, while the open-back design adds a breezy vibe. Pair them with flowy dresses, palazzos or pastel co-ords for a fresh summer-ready look. Shop them now during the Myntra Sale and make the most of the ongoing Myntra discount options.

Loading Suggestions...

Lavie’s fuchsia and black platform heels bring bold colour into your casual line-up. The textured synthetic leather gives these open-toe sandals a little extra edge, while the cushioned footbed keeps things comfortable all day. Pair them with neutral linen sets, black maxis, or denim skirts to let the colour pop. Grab this pair during the footwear sale and enjoy solid Myntra deals while they last.

More picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best Puma black sneakers for men: Our top picks

Socks for men: Give your sock drawer an upgrade with our top picks

Best US Polo sneakers for men and women in 2025: Top 10 picks for happy feet

Best Nike sneakers under 5000: Style and comfort on a budget

Adidas sneakers for men to let your footwear do the talking

Best New Balance sneakers for men and women to style your looks

Best heels for women: FAQs Which heel styles are trending in 2025 for women? Block heels, kitten heels, and platform styles are all big in 2025. Thanks to the Myntra Sale and fresh footwear sale drops, there’s no shortage of stylish options available right now.

What heel height is ideal for all-day wear? If you're after comfort, go for heels between 1.5 to 3 inches. They offer a good balance of style and support. You’ll find plenty under the Myntra offers and heels discount sections.

Are stilettos suitable for daily use? Stilettos look great but aren’t always the comfiest for long hours. Keep them for events or short outings. For daily wear, check women’s heels with cushioned soles during the Myntra discount period.

How can I style bold coloured heels? Pair bright heels with neutral outfits or minimal prints. Fuchsia, teal, and metallics are best matched with whites, blacks, or solid co-ords. Myntra fwd has tons of picks this season.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.