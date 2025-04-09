Myntra fwd: Citrus and floral perfumes that are just perfect for summers! Smell fresh and aromatic all day long

When summer is here, we all want to smell great throughout the day. That being said, floral, citrus, beachy, and aqua aromas become our favourites. These scents not only evoke memories of sunlit days and balmy evenings but also serve as an olfactory passport to exotic destinations. Perfumes to stay fresh throughout summer(Pexels)

So, be it your regular day at the office or simply a lake-side brunch with your girl gang, the allure of tropical florals, or the freshness of aquatic accords, summer fragrances offer a delightful way to embody the season's vibrancy and warmth.

At Myntra fwd, we bring to you the best of these summer aromas that won't only keep you smell fruity, but will also match with your summer vibes.

Drench yourself in the enchanting allure of Theater Women Ballad Eau De Parfum. This fragrance harmoniously blends floral and fruity notes, creating a captivating scent that lingers throughout the day. Designed for the modern woman, it transitions effortlessly from day to night, leaving a lasting impression wherever you go. The elegant packaging of this perfume makes it a perfect addition to your vanity or a thoughtful gift for a loved one.​

Specifications Concentration: Eau De Parfum with high fragrance oil content for lasting scent.​ Longevity: Formulated to provide a long-lasting fragrance experience.​ Occasion: Versatile scent suitable for both daytime and evening wear.​ Packaging: Comes in an elegant bottle, ideal for personal use or gifting.​ Click Here to Buy

Indulge in the sweet and comforting aroma of Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello Eau De Parfum. This gourmand fragrance combines rich vanilla, salted caramel, and a hint of pistachio, creating a delectable scent that delights the senses. Its long-lasting formula ensures you carry this warm, inviting aroma throughout your day. Packaged in a travel-friendly bottle, it's perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.​

Specifications Fragrance Notes: A delectable mix of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio.​ Concentration: Eau De Parfum for a rich and enduring fragrance.​ Longevity: Provides a lasting scent experience throughout the day.​ Occasion: Ideal for daily wear, especially during cooler seasons. Packaging: Compact 50ml bottle, convenient for travel and daily use.​ Click Here to Buy

Experience the essence of nature with MOODY Woodland Blossom Eau De Parfum. This fragrance opens with top notes of passion fruit, grapefruit, and pineapple, leading to a heart of peony and lily of the valley, and settles on a base of musk, woody, and oakmoss. Crafted with 20% perfume oil, it offers a fresh, floral scent that remains vibrant from morning to evening. Perfect for any occasion, its elegant composition adds a touch of natural elegance to your day.​

Specifications Top Notes: Passion fruit, grapefruit, pineapple.​ Middle Notes: Peony, lily of the valley.​ Base Notes: Musk, woody, oakmoss.​ Concentration: 20% perfume oil for a long-lasting fragrance.​ Occasion: Suitable for both daytime and evening wear.​ Packaging: Available in a 100ml bottle, ideal for daily use.​ Click Here to Buy

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with Plum BodyLovin' Hawaiian Rumba Eau De Parfum. This fragrance captures the essence of a Hawaiian beach with its blend of fruity cocktail notes, complemented by a flirtatious twist of vanilla and gardenia. The scent is refreshing and long-lasting, ensuring you feel like you're on vacation all day. Its travel-friendly packaging makes it easy to carry a piece of the beach wherever you go.​

Specifications Fragrance Profile: Tropical blend with fruity cocktail notes, vanilla, and gardenia.​ Concentration: Eau De Parfum for enduring freshness.​ Longevity: Offers a lasting beachy scent throughout the day.​ Occasion: Perfect for casual outings and summer days.​ Packaging: Available in 15ml and 50ml sizes, both travel-friendly.​ Click Here to Buy

Elevate your fragrance collection with THE MAN COMPANY's Set of 3 Long-Lasting Eau de Parfums. Each scent is crafted to provide a unique aromatic experience, ensuring you have the perfect fragrance for every mood and occasion. Designed for the modern man, these perfumes offer sophistication and charm. The set makes for an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one.​

Specifications Contents: Three distinct fragrances, each offering a unique scent profile.​ Concentration: Eau de Parfum for enduring fragrance.​ Longevity: Formulated to provide long-lasting scent experiences.​ Occasion: Suitable for various occasions, from daily wear to special events.​ Packaging: Comes in a gift-ready box, ideal for gifting. Click Here to Buy

Embrace a fragrance that celebrates individuality with Theater Women Grotesque Eau De Parfum. This scent artfully combines fruity and floral notes, creating a distinctive aroma that lingers throughout the day. Its luxurious composition is perfect for evening wear, leaving a memorable impression wherever you go. Presented in an elegant bottle, it's an excellent choice for personal indulgence or as a thoughtful gift.​

Specifications Top Notes: Orange, Bergamot, Pear, Ozonic.​ Heart Notes: ​ Jasmine, Lily of the Valley, Orange Blossom, Ylang Ylang. Base Notes: Musk, Amber, Sandalwood, Vetiver.​ Concentration: Eau De Parfum for a lasting fragrance experience.​ Occasion: Ideal for evening wear and special occasions.​ Packaging: Comes in a 100ml bottle, suitable for daily use. Click Here to Buy

Embark on a sensory adventure with the Roadster Men Set of 3 Green Trails. This collection features three distinct fragrances, each capturing the essence of nature's freshness. Designed for the modern man, these scents provide versatility for any occasion. Housed in travel-friendly bottles, they ensure you carry a touch of nature wherever you go.​

Specifications Contents: Three unique fragrances, each offering a fresh and invigorating scent.​ Concentration: Eau de Toilette for a light yet lasting aroma. Longevity: Provides a refreshing scent experience suitable for daily wear.​ Occasion: Perfect for casual outings and everyday activities.​ Packaging: Each fragrance comes in a 50ml bottle, ideal for travel and on-the-go use.​ Click Here to Buy

Dive into the refreshing essence of the ocean with MOODY Aquatic Breeze Men Eau De Parfum. This invigorating fragrance combines bergamot, green tea, black currant, musk, and sandalwood, offering a crisp and masculine scent. Its long-lasting formula ensures you remain refreshed throughout the day. Perfect for daily wear, it adds a touch of sophistication to your routine.​

Specifications Top Notes: Bergamot.​ Middle Notes: Green Tea, Black Currant.​ Base Notes: Musk, Sandalwood.​ Concentration: Eau De Parfum with 20% perfume oil for enduring freshness.​ Occasion: Ideal for daily wear across all seasons.​ Packaging: Available in 100ml and 20ml bottles, both travel-friendly. Click Here to Buy

FAQ for perfumes How are fragrances made? Fragrances are crafted by blending essential oils, aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents. This process balances top, middle, and base notes to create a harmonious scent profile.

How can I choose a fragrance that suits me? Test fragrances on your skin, as body chemistry affects how a scent develops. Limit testing to a few scents at a time to avoid olfactory fatigue. Allow each fragrance to evolve over several hours to understand its full profile before deciding.

How should I apply perfume for the best effect? Apply perfume to pulse points like the wrists, neck, inside elbows, and behind the knees, where the warmth helps diffuse the scent. Avoid rubbing the wrists together after application, as this can alter the fragrance.

How can I make my fragrance last longer? Moisturize your skin before applying perfume, as hydrated skin retains scents better. Layering with matching scented body lotions or oils can also enhance longevity.

How should I store my perfume? Store perfumes in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and temperature fluctuations. Keeping them in their original boxes can help protect them from light exposure

