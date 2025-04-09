Myntra fwd: Citrus and floral perfumes that are just perfect for summers! Smell fresh and aromatic all day long
Myntra fwd is the right platform to buy the fresh, citrus and floral aromas that will help you to smell great throughout summer.
When summer is here, we all want to smell great throughout the day. That being said, floral, citrus, beachy, and aqua aromas become our favourites. These scents not only evoke memories of sunlit days and balmy evenings but also serve as an olfactory passport to exotic destinations.
So, be it your regular day at the office or simply a lake-side brunch with your girl gang, the allure of tropical florals, or the freshness of aquatic accords, summer fragrances offer a delightful way to embody the season's vibrancy and warmth.
At Myntra fwd, we bring to you the best of these summer aromas that won't only keep you smell fruity, but will also match with your summer vibes.
Drench yourself in the enchanting allure of Theater Women Ballad Eau De Parfum. This fragrance harmoniously blends floral and fruity notes, creating a captivating scent that lingers throughout the day. Designed for the modern woman, it transitions effortlessly from day to night, leaving a lasting impression wherever you go. The elegant packaging of this perfume makes it a perfect addition to your vanity or a thoughtful gift for a loved one.
Specifications
Indulge in the sweet and comforting aroma of Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello Eau De Parfum. This gourmand fragrance combines rich vanilla, salted caramel, and a hint of pistachio, creating a delectable scent that delights the senses. Its long-lasting formula ensures you carry this warm, inviting aroma throughout your day. Packaged in a travel-friendly bottle, it's perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.
Specifications
Experience the essence of nature with MOODY Woodland Blossom Eau De Parfum. This fragrance opens with top notes of passion fruit, grapefruit, and pineapple, leading to a heart of peony and lily of the valley, and settles on a base of musk, woody, and oakmoss. Crafted with 20% perfume oil, it offers a fresh, floral scent that remains vibrant from morning to evening. Perfect for any occasion, its elegant composition adds a touch of natural elegance to your day.
Specifications
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with Plum BodyLovin' Hawaiian Rumba Eau De Parfum. This fragrance captures the essence of a Hawaiian beach with its blend of fruity cocktail notes, complemented by a flirtatious twist of vanilla and gardenia. The scent is refreshing and long-lasting, ensuring you feel like you're on vacation all day. Its travel-friendly packaging makes it easy to carry a piece of the beach wherever you go.
Specifications
Elevate your fragrance collection with THE MAN COMPANY's Set of 3 Long-Lasting Eau de Parfums. Each scent is crafted to provide a unique aromatic experience, ensuring you have the perfect fragrance for every mood and occasion. Designed for the modern man, these perfumes offer sophistication and charm. The set makes for an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one.
Specifications
Embrace a fragrance that celebrates individuality with Theater Women Grotesque Eau De Parfum. This scent artfully combines fruity and floral notes, creating a distinctive aroma that lingers throughout the day. Its luxurious composition is perfect for evening wear, leaving a memorable impression wherever you go. Presented in an elegant bottle, it's an excellent choice for personal indulgence or as a thoughtful gift.
Specifications
Embark on a sensory adventure with the Roadster Men Set of 3 Green Trails. This collection features three distinct fragrances, each capturing the essence of nature's freshness. Designed for the modern man, these scents provide versatility for any occasion. Housed in travel-friendly bottles, they ensure you carry a touch of nature wherever you go.
Specifications
Dive into the refreshing essence of the ocean with MOODY Aquatic Breeze Men Eau De Parfum. This invigorating fragrance combines bergamot, green tea, black currant, musk, and sandalwood, offering a crisp and masculine scent. Its long-lasting formula ensures you remain refreshed throughout the day. Perfect for daily wear, it adds a touch of sophistication to your routine.
Specifications
FAQ for perfumes
- How are fragrances made?
Fragrances are crafted by blending essential oils, aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents. This process balances top, middle, and base notes to create a harmonious scent profile.
- How can I choose a fragrance that suits me?
Test fragrances on your skin, as body chemistry affects how a scent develops. Limit testing to a few scents at a time to avoid olfactory fatigue. Allow each fragrance to evolve over several hours to understand its full profile before deciding.
- How should I apply perfume for the best effect?
Apply perfume to pulse points like the wrists, neck, inside elbows, and behind the knees, where the warmth helps diffuse the scent. Avoid rubbing the wrists together after application, as this can alter the fragrance.
- How can I make my fragrance last longer?
Moisturize your skin before applying perfume, as hydrated skin retains scents better. Layering with matching scented body lotions or oils can also enhance longevity.
- How should I store my perfume?
Store perfumes in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and temperature fluctuations. Keeping them in their original boxes can help protect them from light exposure
