Luxury on a budget: Stop scrolling and grab this Guess Handbag at FLAT 50% off; The best deal to grab today!
Always looking out for a great deal to bag? This is your lucky day. Get this Guess handbag at just ₹7499! Also, find a coupon code for an additional discount.
Guess handbags are the perfect mix of luxury and affordability, making them a must-have for anyone who loves stylish accessories without the hefty price tag. Known for their sleek designs, high-quality materials, and timeless appeal, these bags can instantly upgrade any outfit. The best part? I’ve found an incredible deal on Myntra that you don’t want to miss!
Myntra offers amazing discounts on Guess handbags, making it the perfect time to grab one for yourself. If you're after a chic everyday bag or a statement piece, there’s something for everyone. Don’t wait too long as these deals won’t last forever! Check out the latest Myntra offers and snag the best Guess handbag before it’s gone.
The Guess PU Satchel in black is the perfect blend of mid-level luxury and everyday practicality. Known for its reliability, Guess delivers high-quality craftsmanship with a stylish edge. This structured satchel offers a polished, sophisticated look, making it a great choice for those who love luxury but appreciate affordability. Its solid black design, zip details, and sleek silhouette add a timeless charm to any outfit. With three spacious compartments and multiple pockets, it balances fashion and function effortlessly. Ideal for casual outings or work meetings, this bag is a smart investment for those who want premium style without overspending.
How can you style this bag?
Pair this satchel with a tailored blazer and ankle boots for an elevated work look, or keep it casual with jeans and a crisp white shirt. For evening outings, team it with a chic dress and statement heels. The versatile black design makes it an effortless match for any outfit.
What can this bag carry?
This satchel easily holds essentials like a wallet, phone, keys, makeup, sunglasses, and even a small notebook, keeping you organised in style.
Specifications
Additional Bank Offers:
7.5% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards (Min spend ₹3,500, Max discount ₹750)
10% off on PNB Credit Cards (Min spend ₹3,000, Max discount ₹1,500)
10% off on IDFC FIRST SWYP Credit Card (Min spend ₹850, Max discount ₹350)
10% off on HSBC Credit Cards (Min spend ₹5,000, Max discount ₹1,500)
7.5% off on Myntra Kotak Credit Card (Max discount ₹750 per spend)
EMI Available: Starting from ₹350/month
More options to explore with discounts on the Guess handbag price
Guess handbags sale: FAQs
- Are Guess handbags considered luxury items?
Guess is recognised as a mid-level luxury brand, offering stylish and high-quality handbags that are more affordable than high-end luxury labels.
- How can I authenticate a Guess handbag?
To ensure authenticity, purchase Guess handbags from authorised retailers like Myntra. Authentic bags typically feature high-quality materials, precise stitching, and the official Guess logo.
- What materials are used in Guess handbags?
Guess handbags are crafted from various materials, including genuine leather, faux leather (PU), and durable fabrics, depending on the design and collection.
- How do I care for my Guess handbag
To maintain your bag's appearance, wipe it with a clean, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to excessive moisture and store it in a dust bag when not in use.
- Are there ongoing sales or discounts on Guess handbags?
Yes, platforms like Myntra frequently offer sales and discounts on Guess handbags. It's advisable to check their website regularly for the latest deals and offers.
