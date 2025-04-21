Summer shorts to activate chill mode: Top 8 picks on Myntra fwd for men and women

Hot days, cool vibes, and even cooler shorts—it’s officially the season of shorts, and Myntra fwd has everything you need to make your summer wardrobe pop. From distressed denim to breezy cotton, high-rise fits to laid-back lounge styles, we’ve rounded up the freshest pairs that keep you comfy while serving serious style goals. Summer shorts to stay cool : Top 8 picks on Myntra fwd for men and women(Pexels)

If you’re brunching with the girl gang, hitting the beach, running errands, or simply vibing at home, these shorts are your perfect partner-in-style. Scroll on for fits that let your legs live a little!

Best summer shorts for women:

Sugar, spice, and everything nice; these candy pink shorts are pure summer fun. They’re soft, flirty, and ideal for when you want to go full pastel princess without trying too hard. Wear them to brunch, beach, or even a rooftop party. Instant mood-booster? Absolutely.

Pair it with: White crop tee and chunky sneakers



Edgy, bold, and a little bit baddie—these black distressed shorts are for the cool girls who make street style look effortless. The high-rise fit flatters, while the raw edges keep it street-chic. Late-night concerts, mall crawls, or cafe-hopping? You're set.

Pair it with: Graphic oversized tee and combat boots



Statement shorts? Yes, please! With playful typography and a relaxed denim fit, these grey shorts are your go-to for chill days with a side of sass. Soft, breathable, and all kinds of cool—they speak your vibe without saying a word.

Pair it with: Neon crop top and sneakers for that Gen-Z slay

Frayed, faded, and freakin’ fabulous. These pure cotton shorts are summer’s OG—airy enough to beat the heat, stylish enough to grab compliments wherever you go. They’re the kind of classic you’ll wear all season (and next).

Pair it with: Ribbed tank top and crossbody bag

Best summer shorts for men:

Meet your new weekend uniform. These slim-fit denim shorts are the perfect blend of structured and relaxed. With a vintage wash and cool guy appeal, they’ll take you from coffee dates to casual hangouts like a pro.

Pair it with: Printed short-sleeve shirt and slip-ons

Whether you're breaking a sweat or just pretending to, these sporty cotton shorts are all about ease. The drawstring waist, roomy fit, and breathable fabric make them ideal for running, chilling, and everything in between.

Pair it with: Muscle tee and running shoes



These chino shorts stretch in all directions, so if you're biking, brunching, or simply lounging, they move with you. Smart enough to be polished, comfy enough to feel like Sunday.

Pair it with: Polo tee and loafers for a smart-casual look

Easygoing and effortlessly stylish, these cotton shorts are your hot-day heroes. With a relaxed fit and pure cotton comfort, they’re perfect for those days when you want to chill without looking sloppy.

Pair it with: Oversized pastel shirt and sliders

If you're working the street-style scene or simply catching rays in your backyard, Myntra’s summer shorts collection has your vibe on lock. From cool cottons to sleek denims, there’s something here for every mood, moment, and plan. Go short, stay stylish!

Summer shorts on Myntra fwd: FAQs Are these shorts suitable for outdoor workouts? Absolutely! The sporty cotton options are designed for movement and breathability.

Are these shorts machine washable? Most of them are! Always check the care label to be sure.

Can I wear denim shorts to casual outings? Yes! Pair them with a cool top or shirt, and you’re good to go for brunch, coffee dates, or even day trips.

How do I know which size to pick? Check the detailed size chart on each product page to find your perfect fit.

