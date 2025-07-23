Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Saiyaara box office collection day 6: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, earns 150 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 10:13 pm IST

Saiyaara box office collection day 6: The musical romance directed by Mohit Suri has struck gold at the box office. The film's songs have become a chartbuster.

Saiyaara box office collection day 6: Saiyaara has caused a massive stir at the box office, defying industry expectations and breaking records within a week of its release. The film, led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, had a non-holiday release and still went on to cross the 100 crore mark in four days. As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara has now crossed the 150 crore mark. (Also read: 5 reasons why Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is ruling box office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film is not just 'cringe' Insta Reels)

Saiyaara box office collection day 6: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from the film.
Saiyaara box office update

The latest update points out that Saiyaara earned 21 crore on its 6th day of release. Although the numbers show a slight dip in comparison to its previous weekdays, Saiyaara has managed to show extraordinary momentum in the middle of the week with no holidays to capitalise on.

Saiyaara made a massive opening day haul of 153.35 crore. During the weekend, the film showed bumper growth amid significant buzz, collecting 35.75 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film earned 24 crore and went on to show growth on Tuesday, with 25 crore. Taking today's numbers into account, Saiyaara has now added up to 149 crore in 6 days of release.

Saiyaara has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which was at 147.28 crore. It now looks set to beat the lifetime collections of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at 153.55 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara chronicles the love story that develops between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy journalist Vaani (Aneet Padda). She supports him to follow his dreams even as an unexpected revelation threatens to break them apart. The film received immense love from Bollywood stars as well as fans. From Alia Bhatt to Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday to Varun Dhawan, several actors have praised the film and the performances of the two young stars.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
