Saiyaara title song becomes 1st Bollywood song to enter Spotify Top 50 Global chart; beats tracks by Billie Eilish, Gaga

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, surprised everyone with its response at the box office and elsewhere. The film, which has been produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, has an album that has been much-talked about. Now, the title track has reached the top 10 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart, beating the likes of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Saiyaara makes it to Top 50 Global chart

Saiyaara’s title track by Tanishk, Farheem and Arslan, Barbaad (Reprise) by Jubin Nautiyal and Shilpa Rao, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Humsafar by Sachet-Parampara and Saiyaara (Reprise) by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have been trending on the musical charts in India. On Tuesday evening, all six songs from Saiyaara, composed by Tanishk, Farheem and Arslan, ranked in the top 10 on Spotify’s India Top 50 charts.

Now, the Saiyaara title track has breached the top 10 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, standing at #8 at the time of writing. As per a press note by the makers, it is the first Bollywood song to achieve this feat, though Indian songs like Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs have also featured on the list. Beating it on the chart, at the time of writing, are HUNTR/X’s Golden, Tyler’s Big Poe, Justin Bieber’s Daisies, Sombr’s Back to Friends, Alex Warren’s Ordinary, Tyler’s Sugar On My Tongue, and BLACKPINK’s Jump.

What’s interesting is that the Saiyaara title track has beaten songs by Billie Eilish (Birds of a Feather), Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars (Die with a Smile), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild) and others on the chart.

Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday cheer for Saiyaara

Screengrabs of Ananya Panday and Alanna Panday's Instagram stories.

As soon as Ahaan’s sister, influencer Alanna Panday and cousin, actor Ananya Panday, noticed that Saiyaara’s title track was featured on the Top 50 Global chart by Spotify, they began rallying for the song to climb the ranks. Ananya posted a screenshot of the song at #7 on the chart, writing, “Saiyaara on global charts top 50 on Spotify, how crazy! I'm doing my bit to take it to number 1 now. Let's do it India #OnLoop.” Alanna also posted a screenshot, writing, “#Saiyaara hit Spotify Global Charts #7.”