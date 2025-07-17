Ananya Panday gets emotional as brother Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara releases tomorrow; shares heartfelt post, childhood pics

Ananya Panday is feeling all the emotions as her brother Ahaan Panday’s big Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, is just a day away. Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a heartfelt note filled with sibling love and nostalgia, along with a series of unseen childhood photos that have melted hearts across social media. Ananya Panday shares heartfelt childhood memories as her brother Ahaan Panday prepares for his debut in Saiyaara.

Ananya posts rare childhood glimpses with Ahaan

On Thursday, Ananyam took to her Instagram and wrote, "Been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can’t wait for the world to feel the same. Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow!!! @ahaanpandayy can’t believe my little bean’s first movie comes out. Welcome to the movies Ahaaani!! The sweetest boy”.

The post included adorable snapshots and video of the duo growing up together — from fun outings to warm family moments — offering fans a rare peek into their close-knit bond.

About Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, who has built a steady social media following over the years, will make his official acting debut with Saiyaara, which will be released in cinemas tomorrow. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie marks the arrival of a new star kid in Bollywood, and anticipation is already running high.

Aniticipation running high

Saiyaara is poised for a strong start at the box office, with early tracking suggesting a double-digit opening of over ₹10 crore net in India on day one. Advance bookings have already surpassed ₹2.6 crore, with more than 12 hours still remaining before pre-sales close. While conservative projections place the film’s opening day earnings between ₹10-12 crore, more optimistic estimates suggest it could rake in as much as ₹15-20 crore, reflecting the high anticipation surrounding Ahaan’s debut.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara which also stars Aneet Padda is set to hit theatres on July 18. The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. According to the studio, Ahaan was mentored by Aditya Chopra and underwent over six years of intensive training at YRF before officially signing on for the project. Before landing the role, Ahaan was introduced to director Mohit Suri and went through multiple auditions and screen tests to secure his debut.