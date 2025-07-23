Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 5: Mohit Suri film beats Game Changer, Sikandar lifetime, mints 188 crore

Director Mohit Suri's return to the romantic genre, Saiyaara, has been breaking records at the box office since its release last Friday. The film, which stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles, has now grossed close to ₹190 crore worldwide, edging out several high-profile action films along the way. Saiyaara worldwide box office collection is now racing towards ₹ 200 crore

Saiyaara worldwide box office

According to Yash Raj Films, the film's producers, Saiyaara earned ₹25 crore on Tuesday, taking a jump of 4% on a weekday. This has taken the film's net domestic collections to ₹133.75 crore. Its gross collection in India is close to ₹160 crore. Saiyaara has also earned just under $4 million overseas (around ₹30 crore), taking its worldwide total to ₹188 crore. This makes it the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. And it has done so in just 5 days. The way Saiyaara is performing at the box office, it should be able to reach the top 3 soon. Chhaava's ₹809 crore global haul may be beyond its reach, but it will make sure it sits comfortably in the second spot by the time it ends its run.

How Saiyaara beat superstars' mass entertainers

Made on a budget of just ₹50 crore with two newcomers in lead, Saiyaara was never expected to do this well. Yet, it has defied expectations to cross ₹100 crore in India in just 4 days, and is now set to cross ₹200 crore worldwide in under a week. Along the way, it has crossed the lifetime businesses of big-ticket films like Ram Charan's Game Changer ( ₹186 crore), Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly ( ₹179 crore), and Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹176 crore).

Saiyaara had also registered the all-time highest opening weekend ever for a romantic film, turning Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to overnight stars and sweethearts of the entire nation.

All about Saiyaara

Produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara features Ahaan as a rebellious singer who collaborates with a shy journalist (Aneet) and love blossoms. However, their idyllic love story is shattered due to an unexpected development. The musical has been praised for its simple presentation, soundtrack, and the lead's performances.