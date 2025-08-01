Aneet Padda looks adorable in these photos from her school years; gets emotional at her teachers' video message

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda was moved after she was sent a beautiful video created by her school teachers. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share the video and share her thoughts on it. Aneet Padda's school has shared adorable pictures of the young actor.

Aneet Padda's school sends her love

The video showed multiple teachers from Aneet's Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar sharing their memories with her when she was just a young student. In the special video, Aneet’s former teachers and faculty reminisced about her school days, describing her as a diligent student with a flair for extracurricular activities. The video also featured never-before-seen photos of Aneet performing in school plays and sharing candid moments with her classmates.

Aneet shared the post with the caption, “I don’t even know how to put this into words. Watching this, I just sat there with the biggest smile on my face and tears in my eyes. Dales is where I’ve grown up, where I’ve learnt how to dream big, where people believed in me long before I even had the courage to believe in myself. To see my teachers, my mentors, and even the students come together to make something this beautiful is overwhelming in the best way.”

She added, "Every time I step onto a set now, there’s a part of me that’s still that little girl in a Springdale uniform, sitting in class, daydreaming about this exact life. And I know I wouldn’t be here without the people who taught me, guided me, and loved me through every phase of growing up. I hope I make you proud, not just with the film, but with who I’m becoming. I can’t wait to come back, and just say thank you to each of you, properly, face to face. You’ve given me so much more than an education, you’ve given me a piece of myself I’ll never lose. Thank you for seeing me, for cheering for me, and for reminding me that no matter how far I go, I’ll always have a home to come back to."

About Saiyaara and Aneet

Saiyaara has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025. Produced by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani and directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Aneet Padda in the lead and marks the debut of Ahaan Panday as YRF’s new hero. So far, the film has raked in an impressive ₹278.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Aneet, who was raised in Amritsar, comes from a non-filmy background. She began her career in advertisements and made her acting debut in Big Girls Don’t Cry. However, Saiyaara made her a household name.