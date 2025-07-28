Loved Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda's pastel pink bridal saree from movie with Ahaan Panday? It can be yours for 15K

Aneet Padda is making waves with her latest film, Saiyaara, co-starring Ahaan Panday, and snapshots from the movie are all over social media. She plays Vaani, a young, spirited character whose wardrobe channels the perfect college-girl aesthetic: easygoing, elegant, and stylish. Discover Aneet Padda's gorgeous bridal-inspired saree look from Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. (Instagram)

In one standout scene, the 22-year-old stuns in a dreamy blush pink saree that’s just perfect for any occasion. Here’s everything you need to know about her outfit. (Also read: Capes instead of dupattas and corsets over cholis? Experts decode what festive dressing looks like in 2025 )

Explore Aneet Padda's dreamy saree look from Saiyaara

Her saree comes in a soothing pastel pink shade and is crafted from luxurious organza fabric that gives it a soft, ethereal feel. The delicate drape is elevated with a scalloped silver border and intricate striped handwork spread across the fabric, adding just the right amount of shimmer.

Aneet styled the saree in a traditional manner, draping the pallu gracefully over her head to channel a bridal touch. She completed the look with a matching pastel blouse featuring a flattering scoop neckline and detailed silver hand embroidery, perfectly complementing the elegance of the ensemble.

How much her saree cost

If you loved Aneet’s saree and are thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Her elegant look is from the shelves of the brand Ilma and comes with a price tag of ₹15,350.

Her look was accessorised with a sleek diamond necklace, matching earrings, a maang tikka, and red bangles adorning her wrists. With kohl-rimmed eyes and soft nude makeup, she looked nothing short of stunning.

About Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda started her acting journey with a small role in the drama Salaam Venky and later landed her first lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Her big breakthrough came with Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, which brought her widespread recognition.