Saiyaara box office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda just overtook Shah Rukh Khan's biggest romance's lifetime collection

Imagine beating the King of Romance with your first movie itself. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday do not have to imagine it anymore because they have made it a reality. Their hit romance-drama Saiyaara just beat the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest romance movie. Saiyaara box office: The Mohit Suri romance-drama has surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Chennai Express.

Saiyaara box office collection day 10

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Saiyaara had another blockbuster Sunday, minting more than ₹25 crore at the box office. The figures are expected to rise by 10pm and even further overnight. With this, the total domestic box office collection for the movie now rests at ₹242 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest romance movie is Rohit Shetty-directed Chennai Express (2013). It earned ₹227 crore domestically over its weeks-long run. Of course, achieving this figure almost 12 years ago is indeed no mean feat but Saiyaara will also likely register a far bigger sum by the end of its run.

Day Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 21.5 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 26 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 35.75 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 24 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 25 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 21.5 Cr Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 19 Cr Week 1 Collection ₹ 172.75 Cr Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 18 Cr Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 26.5 Cr Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 25.62 Cr Total ₹ 242.87 Cr View All Prev Next

Saiyaara's second weekend

On Saturday, film trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an update on Saiyaara's box officer performance. "SPLENDID SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' REMAINS A MAJOR FORCE... #Saiyaara continues its triumphant run, now eyeing the ₹ 300 cr milestone after crossing ₹ 200 cr on its second Saturday [Day 9].

Now comes the best part: #Saiyaara's *second* Saturday is HIGHER than its *first* Saturday [ ₹ 26.25 cr] – a remarkable feat and a rarity in today's times.

There's just no stopping this blockbuster!

#Saiyaara [Week 2] Fri 18.50 cr, Sat 27 cr. Total: ₹ 220.75 cr."

About Saiyaara

The Mohit Suri directorial tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist, showing their journey on the path of love, loss, achievements, and heartbreak. Featuring debutant Ahaan Panday opposite Aneet Padda, the musical love story has received a wholesome response from the audience.

Overwhelmed by the love, Ahaan Panday has dedicated a special post for his fans and thanked everyone for the support. "One week of Saiyaara, thank you for the love," he wrote on Instagram as Saiyaara completed one week of release.