Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's next release will be on OTT? Sources assure ‘she is a big screen heroine'

Rumour has it that Aneet Padda's next will be an OTT release. Titled Nyaya, the series will be directed by Nitya Mehra of Baar Baar Dekho fame and her husband Karan Kapadia. While it could be a good project for any young actor to secure, Aneet fans might be disappointed that she is moving to streaming platforms after delivering a massive theatrical debut hit like Saiyaara. However, that is not the whole truth. Aneet Padda is being called a ' ₹ 400 crore star' over at YRF.

What's next for Aneet?

Speaking to HT Digital, industry sources have revealed that this project in question was shot before Aneet signed Saiyaara. YRF, the production company behind Saiyaara, aims to prop up Aneet as a theatrical heroine post the film's success.

“Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a ₹400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity,” informed a source.

About Nyaya

Nyaya will star Aneet with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur. It is a fictionalised series based on real-life events. "The show was filmed last year and is now slated to premiere on a major OTT platform soon. It promises to be a gripping story about the complexities of faith and the law. Fatima plays a determined police officer, while Aneet takes on the gritty role of a 17-year-old girl fighting for justice after being sexually assaulted by a powerful spiritual leader," a report on PeepingMoon.com mentioned.

Aneet plays Vaani, a young journalist in Saiyaara, alongside Ahaan Panday. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and has performed better than anyone's expectations. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed ₹215 crore mark.