Internet hails Aneet Padda's rendition of Shreya Ghoshal's version of Saiyaara title track: ‘We deserve a full cover’

Newcomer Aneet Padda is making waves on social media, and a recent behind-the-scenes video of her singing the Saiyaara title track has stolen the spotlight. Fans are loving her rendition and asking her to release a full video of the song. Aneet Padda made her debut with Mohit Suri film, Saiyaara.

Fans fall for Aneet Padda's Saiyaara rendition

On Saturday, actor Ishitaa Thakur, who also featured in the film, posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets on her Instagram handle. In the video, she is seen along with Aneet. They are both recreating Shreya Ghoshal’s version of the Saiyaara title track.

Aneet is seen wearing woollen clothes and jamming to the Saiyaara title track with Ishitaa by her side. Sharing the video, Ishita wrote as caption, “#BTS we were just trying to learn the saiyaara song… @aneetpadda_ U are such a sweetheart... Keep shining and shining (star emoji), you’ve got something truly special !! And no nazar, please (evil eye emoji).”

Fans are loving Aneet's rendition of Saiyaara and flooded the comment section with praise and admiration.

“Ishitaa help Vani. She forgot again. “Anyways, both of you are amazing,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Aneet, we deserve a full cover. “You are so cute. You're gonna be a huge star for sure,” one shared. “The last melody was so accurate,” shared one. One posted, “Beautiful voice.”

Aneet’s acting debut

After starring in several shows, Aneet made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday. The film marked director Mohit Suri's return to the romantic drama genre and was released on July 18.

Saiyaara opened to a positive response and is working well at the box office. The film narrates a romantic story between Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a short-tempered musician, and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy journalist. According to the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has made ₹219.24 crore till now.