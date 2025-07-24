Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, earns 170 cr

Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office even on weekdays. Fans continue to assemble in theatres to watch the film and share their reactions on social media. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has struck a chord with the audience with its intense love story. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Saiyaara has touched the ₹170 crore mark. (Also read: ‘Can we please learn our lesson?’: Sanjay Gupta slams stupid trends of promotions, lauds Saiyaara's pre-release strategy) Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead.

Saiyaara box office latest figures

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Saiyaara has collected ₹ 16.61 crore. Although the numbers are slightly lower than the previous day's collections, it's still great that the numbers have not dipped to single digits so far. Given that there is no release this Friday, Saiyaara is expected to hold on to this momentum and, therefore, do even better in its second weekend. The total collections of the film, as per early estimates, now stand at ₹170.36 crore.

Saiyaara has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which stood at ₹153.55 crore. The film, which was released in 2023, starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet), which is tested upon an unexpected revelation. The film is backed by YRF.

On Thursday, Mohit Suri expressed his gratitude towards director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being the first one to trust the film. He wrote on X, “Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people,to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan !”