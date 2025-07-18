‘Can we please learn our lesson?’: Sanjay Gupta slams stupid trends of promotions, lauds Saiyaara's pre-release strategy

Saiyaara is all set to score an unprecedented opening day haul today (July 18). It is astonishing because the film is led by two newcomers- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and arrives with very less promotions. Only the trailer and the songs of the film have been released, which have become a hit on social media. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to his X account to praise the team behind the film for this move and slammed the ‘stupid trend’ of endless promotions. (Also read: Saiyaara has ‘shattered’ every myth about launching newcomers: Madhur Bhandarkar lauds Mohit Suri and team on release) Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, stars newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda.

What Sanjay Gupta said about Saiyaara

Taking to his X account, Sanjay began, “So whoever took the decision at YRF to keep the lead pair of Saiyaara away from all the pre-release interviews, appearances and podcasts is a genius. They kept alive the freshness exclusively for the big screen. And look at how it’s worked.”

He added, “Film business was running smoothly. Then Corporates came and tried to rewrite the rules of the game. They screwed up. Big time!!! One of their biggest screw ups was P&A. It was purely to looto (steal) producers. Corporates left & producers continue the stupid trend of promotions.”

‘Smash hits with no PR nonsense’

He concluded by saying, “The South never followed the dumb P&A practise. They did just fine. More than fine. And then come films like 12th FAIL and SAIYAARA straight to the theatres. Smash hits with no PR nonsense. Can we please learn our lesson?”

Sanjay is the director behind films like Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara has been released in theatres with strong buzz and a massive figure of ₹9.39 crore in its advance booking sales. The film is receiving good reviews, with particular attention to its music and the acting by the newcomers. Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah have composed the music for the film. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.