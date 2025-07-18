Saiyaara has ‘shattered’ every myth about launching newcomers: Madhur Bhandarkar lauds Mohit Suri and team on release

Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara is releasing in theatres today (July 18). The Yash Raj Films-backed release stars two newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Despite no promotions featuring the debutant stars, the film has generated significant buzz ahead of the release. Now, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has lauded the makers on the day of release for breaking the myth of how a film is marketed. (Also read: Saiyaara advance booking shatters records; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Aamir, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar releases) Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, stars newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda.

What Madhur said about Saiyaara

Taking to his X account on Friday afternoon, Madhur wrote, “Saiyaara has shattered every myth about launching newcomers. No big names, no big PR just raw talent and fearless storytelling. In an industry obsessed with stars, Saiyyara proved that audiences are ready for the unpredictable (folded hands emoticon). A bold reminder: It’s not about who you know. It’s about what you bring. Exciting times for Hindi cinema. Congratulations to @mohit11481 and team!! Kudos to @yrf for backing this!!” He added the hashtags ‘Game changer’, ‘New wave’ and ‘Break the myth.’

Madhur is the director behind award-winning films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, and Traffic.

Hansal Mehta praises Mohit Suri

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on his X account to praise Mohit Suri. He wrote, “Your moment has arrived @mohit11481. All the very best for Saiyaara. May your passion and love for movies and music be rewarded in all deserving ways. Much love.”

Saiyaara has managed to pull off ₹9.39 crore in its advance booking and is now looking at a ₹20+ crore opening day. The musical romance marks the debut of Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. The songs from the film, be it the title track, or Barbaad, has become a hit with fans on social media. Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah have composed the music for the film. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, produced the film.