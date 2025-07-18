Saiyaara advance booking shatters records; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Aamir, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar releases

Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara is releasing in theatres today (July 18). The Yash Raj Films-backed release stars two newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Yet, despite being led by debutants, the film has seen immense buzz before its release. If the advance booking is any indication of its box office performance, Saiyaara is set to shatter many records. Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles.

Saiyaara advance booking collections

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara's final advance booking collections for opening day was ₹9.39 crore, with 3.8 lakh tickets being sold just in pre-sales alone. That is an astonishing number for a mid-budget film with newcomers. To put that in context, the advance booking collection alone is more than the total day 1 box office collections of other debutant-led films like Dhadak ( ₹8.76 crore) and Student of the Year ( ₹3.75 crore). Saiyaara is no longer competing with these films. It is, instead, looking to match the opening day figures of some of the big-budget films of veteran superstars.

How Saiyaara beat big-budget films of Bollywood superstars

Saiyaara's ₹9.39 crore advance booking figure beats most Bollywood films released this year. Akshay Kumar's Sky Force was at ₹3.78 crore, while Kesari Chapter 2 fared even worse at ₹1.84 crore. Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 also lags behind at ₹6.52 crore. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par was also way behind at ₹3.32 crore. Only Salman Khan's Sikandar managed to pip Saiyaara, but only just about. The action drama had advance booking sales of over ₹10 crore. But even here, Saiyaara managed to outdo the Salman-starrer on two counts. The Mohit Suri film has sold more tickets - 3.8 lakh to Sikandar's 3.3 lakh. And also, in national cinema chains (multiplexes), Saiyaara has sold almost twice as many tickets as the Salman film. It is the mass belts where Sikandar had fared better.

With these strong advance booking numbers, Saiyaara is now looking at a ₹20+ crore opening day, which would be the fourth-best for any Hindi film this year, behind only Chhaava, Sikandar, and Housefull 5. In fact, if Saiyaara sustains good momentum through Friday, it may just pip even Housefull 5 and cross ₹25 crore, trade experts believe.