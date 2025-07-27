Capes instead of dupattas and corsets over cholis? Experts decode what festive dressing looks like in 2025

From regal capes and structured corsets to playful drapes and futuristic silhouettes, festive fashion in 2025 is all about bold statements and personal flair. We spoke to fashion experts who decode what's trending, what's timeless, and how you can make this festive season your most stylish one yet. (Also read: Beyond the sherwani: How modern Indian grooms are redefining wedding fashion with comfort and flair ) Here’s how festive fashion in 2025 is redefining Indian glamour.

How are corsets and capes changing festive wear

In an interview with HT Lifestyle Sunaina Khera, Founder and Creative Designer of clothing line Sunaina Khera shared, “Contemporary cuts continue to define the festive fashion space, think pre-draped saris, structured blouses, and lehengas that feel modern in silhouette but remain deeply rooted in traditional hand embroidery. Corsets are now making their way into occasion wear, bringing a fresh sense of structure, while capes and soft stoles add drama and fluidity without the bulk.”

She adds, “What's catching on this year is the idea of light festive dressing, especially for occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Teej, or intimate wedding functions. From easy-breezy suits to fuss-free dresses, comfort and movement are becoming just as important as visual appeal. It's less about chasing trends and more about dressing the way people want to today: light, personal, and thoughtfully designed.”

Why is light festive dressing trending now

Bringing her expertise on the same, Gazal Gupta, fashion expert and founder of Gazal Gupta Couture, shared, “Festive dressing in 2025 is all about celebrating heritage through a distinctly modern lens. This evolution is marked by the rise of corsets, capes, and contemporary cuts that breathe new life into traditional Indian wear. Designers are now reimagining classic silhouettes by introducing structured corsetry into festive wardrobes, think hand-embroidered corset blouses paired with flowing lehengas that strike a beautiful balance between old-world regality and bold modernity.”

"Capes, too, are having a moment. Whether it's a sheer layer draped over a sari or an embroidered overlay replacing the conventional dupatta, these elements add a sense of drama and versatility to any look. Contemporary cuts, like asymmetrical hemlines, fusion drapes, and deconstructed cholis, are more than fleeting trends; they've become a form of self-expression," says Gazal.

Today's festive wear isn't just about ornate craftsmanship, but also about celebrating movement, comfort, and individuality. Gazal explains, "The emphasis is on pieces that feel effortless yet intentional, crafted with purpose, presence, and a deep sense of identity. In a world of evolving fashion narratives, corsets, capes, and contemporary cuts are not mere stylistic choices, they are the new language of festive elegance, redefining what luxury looks like in the Indian sartorial space."