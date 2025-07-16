Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Bedroom furniture that is quality on a budget: Wardrobes and dressers starting at 6999 on Amazon

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 11:54 AM IST

Budget-friendly bedroom furniture with wardrobes, dressers and dressing tables starting at ₹6999 on Amazon, making it easy to upgrade your bedroom.

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 3-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 5 Shelves, 1 Drawer

₹17,490

DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Walnut, Matte Finish)

₹6,929

Wooden Street Kayden 4 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe Furniture for Clothes, Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Cupboard with Hanging Rod, Lock and Handles,1 Year Warranty (Columbian Walnut)

₹15,799

Green Soul Merlin 2 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe/Cabinet Storage and Everyday Utility |3 Years Warranty(Gold Cherry) Installation Provided

₹7,990

BLUEWUD Freddie Engineered Wood Wall Mount Dressing Table Organizer Makeup Vanity with Mirror, Storage Shelves, Bangle Holder & Hooks for Bedroom Living Room Home Furniture, DIY (Brown Maple)

₹4,399

Redwud Bunny Engineered Wood Matte Finish Dressing Rectangular Wall Mirror with Shelf|Full Length Unframed Mirror for Bedroom,Bathroom,Living Room(Walnut) D.I.Y

₹1,899

Studio Kook Bella Engineered Wood Dressing Table (Matte Finish) (Junglewood)

₹16,535

DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage Wooden Make-Up Vanity Table for Bedroom Living Room Home (Walnut Finish)

₹6,499

Setting up a bedroom that feels inviting does not always need expensive furniture. Amazon has some surprisingly good options that balance quality and affordability. Wardrobes starting at 6999 are a practical pick for anyone who wants decent storage without stretching the budget. The best wardrobes at this price range come in finishes that look neat and are easy to maintain.

Stylish bedroom furniture picks on Amazon that keep things stylish and practical, from wardrobes to dressers, all under budget.

Dressers and dressing tables are also part of the line-up, adding to the comfort of dressing for bedroom spaces. A wardrobe for bedroom use that holds clothes well and keeps things organised can completely change the way your room feels. For anyone seeking the best bedroom furniture without overspending, these pieces make perfect sense.

Best wardrobes for your bedroom on Amazon

1.

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 3-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 5 Shelves, 1 Drawer
The GODREJ INTERIO EWA 3-Door engineered wood wardrobe is designed for organised living spaces, combining functionality with a clean, minimal look. Its wide hanging section accommodates varied clothing lengths, while the shelves offer a structured way to store folded garments and accessories. The lockable drawer adds convenience for shoes or essentials. Built with durable panels and a practical layout, this wardrobe for bedroom use is a sensible addition for those exploring the best wardrobes in budget-friendly bedroom furniture.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 120 x 180 x 50 cm
Doors & Drawers
3 Doors, 1 Drawer
Special Feature
Lockable, Adjustable Shelves
GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 3-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 5 Shelves, 1 Drawer

2.

DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Walnut, Matte Finish)
The DeckUp Cove 2-Door wardrobe blends practicality with a contemporary look, making it suitable for compact bedrooms. Its mirrored door adds convenience to dressing for bedroom routines while visually opening up smaller spaces. The matte walnut finish offers a subtle warmth that works well with most bedroom furniture styles. With ample space for folded clothes and essentials, this wardrobe for bedroom use is a functional choice for those seeking the best wardrobes within budget.

 

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood (E2 Standard)
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 60 x 180 x 43 cm
Finish
Matte Wood Grain, Walnut
Special Feature
Mirrored Door, DIY Assembly
DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Walnut, Matte Finish)

Good bedroom furniture balances storage and style, especially in smaller spaces. The Wooden Street Kayden 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe provides generous storage with eight shelves and a hanging rod, making it practical for everyday use. Its Columbian walnut finish gives a warm, refined touch that pairs well with other wardrobes and dressers. Lockable doors and sleek handles add a sense of order, making it a reliable choice for the best wardrobes on a budget.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 46 x 183 x 91 cm
Doors & Drawers
4 Doors, 4 Drawers
Special Feature
Lockable, Hanging Rod Inside
Wooden Street Kayden 4 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe Furniture for Clothes, Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Cupboard with Hanging Rod, Lock and Handles,1 Year Warranty (Columbian Walnut)

4.

Green Soul Merlin 2 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe/Cabinet Storage and Everyday Utility |3 Years Warranty(Gold Cherry) Installation Provided
Storage that blends neatly with modern bedroom furniture can change the way a room feels. The Green Soul Merlin 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe offers a mix of open shelving and secure storage, with five shelves, including adjustable ones for flexible use. Its gold cherry finish adds warmth without overpowering the space. With a lockable design and sturdy build, this wardrobe for bedroom use is a dependable choice among the best wardrobes for everyday utility.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood, Particle Board
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 60 x 182.4 x 47.4 cm
Shelving
5 Shelves, Adjustable
Special Feature
Lockable, Rust Proof
Green Soul Merlin 2 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe/Cabinet Storage and Everyday Utility |3 Years Warranty(Gold Cherry) Installation Provided

Best dressing units for your bedroom on Amazon 

5.

BLUEWUD Freddie Engineered Wood Wall Mount Dressing Table Organizer Makeup Vanity with Mirror, Storage Shelves, Bangle Holder & Hooks for Bedroom Living Room Home Furniture, DIY (Brown Maple)
A well-planned dressing for bedroom spaces saves time and keeps essentials within reach. The BLUEWUD Freddie Engineered Wood Wall Mount Dressing Table is ideal for compact rooms, offering four shelves, bangle holders, and hooks for organised storage. Its brown maple finish blends easily with most bedroom furniture, while the mirror makes daily routines easier. Lightweight yet sturdy, this dressing table is a smart option for those curating the best bedroom furniture on a budget.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood, Glass Mirror
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 67 x 120 x 12 cm
Shelving & Holders
4 Shelves, 2 Bangle Holders
Special Feature
Wall Mounted, Lightweight
BLUEWUD Freddie Engineered Wood Wall Mount Dressing Table Organizer Makeup Vanity with Mirror, Storage Shelves, Bangle Holder & Hooks for Bedroom Living Room Home Furniture, DIY (Brown Maple)

6.

Redwud Bunny Engineered Wood Matte Finish Dressing Rectangular Wall Mirror with Shelf
Adding a sleek mirror to bedroom furniture instantly makes the space feel brighter and more organised. The Redwud Bunny Engineered Wood Matte Finish Dressing Wall Mirror serves as both a functional full-length mirror and a subtle storage solution, thanks to its built-in shelf. The walnut matte finish complements most wardrobes and dressers, making it an easy addition for dressing bedroom spaces that need style and practicality without overspending.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood, Glass Mirror
Dimensions
(L x H) 40 x 80 cm
Finish
Matte Walnut, Wood Grain
Special Feature
Wall Mounted, Portable
Redwud Bunny Engineered Wood Matte Finish Dressing Rectangular Wall Mirror with Shelf|Full Length Unframed Mirror for Bedroom,Bathroom,Living Room(Walnut) D.I.Y

7.

Studio Kook Bella Engineered Wood Dressing Table (Matte Finish) (Junglewood)
Smart dressing for bedroom spaces often means choosing furniture that organises essentials without taking up too much room. The Studio Kook Bella Engineered Wood Dressing Table blends open and closed storage, making it easy to keep cosmetics and accessories in order. Its matte junglewood finish works well with wardrobes and other bedroom furniture, while the full-length mirror is ideal for daily routines. A drawer with smooth telescopic channels adds a refined, practical touch.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 85 x 180 x 40 cm
Storage
1 Drawer, Open & Closed Shelves
Finish
Matte Junglewood
Studio Kook Bella Engineered Wood Dressing Table (Matte Finish) (Junglewood)

8.

DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage Wooden Make-Up Vanity Table for Bedroom Living Room Home (Walnut Finish)
Compact dressing for bedroom spaces works best when storage and style come together. The DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror is a sleek option with two drawers and a convenient shelf, making it easy to keep accessories and daily-use items organised. Its walnut finish pairs naturally with wardrobes and other bedroom furniture, giving the room a coordinated look. The mirror adds to its utility, making it a practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
(W x H x D) 45 x 175 x 40 cm
Storage
2 Drawers, 1 Shelf
Finish
Walnut Matte Finish
DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage Wooden Make-Up Vanity Table for Bedroom Living Room Home (Walnut Finish)

Bedroom furniture deals: FAQs

  • What types of bedroom furniture are included in these deals?

    Wardrobes, dressers, dressing tables, and other storage-friendly bedroom furniture pieces designed for practical everyday use are part of these offers.

  • Are the wardrobes suitable for compact bedrooms?

    Yes, many wardrobes for bedroom use are designed to save space while offering ample storage, making them ideal for smaller rooms.

  • Do these deals include dressing tables with mirrors?

    Several dressing tables and dressers with built-in mirrors are available, offering convenience for dressing for bedroom routines at reasonable prices.

  • Are these bedroom furniture pieces easy to assemble?

    Most come with DIY instructions or assisted installation, making them simple to set up and suitable for quick bedroom updates.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
