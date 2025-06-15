Beyond the sherwani: How modern Indian grooms are redefining wedding fashion with comfort and flair

For decades, the sherwani has stood as the gold standard for Indian grooms, ornate, traditional, and steeped in cultural symbolism. But today's groom is rewriting the rules. He's confident enough to break from convention, reimagine heritage, and choose comfort without compromising on style. (Also read: Men’s skincare guide: From benefits, products to advanced treatments, all you need to know for healthy, glowing skin ) Grooms are ditching traditional sherwanis for stylish and comfortable attire. (Instagram)

Modern alternatives to traditional sherwani

In an interview with HT Lifestyle Saurabh Gupta, CEO and Founder at Kalki shared, “Amongst the most sought-after options is the bandhgala suit. Tethered and crisply cut, it infuses regal power without suffocating the silhouette. Paired with dhoti pants or straight-leg trousers, it provides a new yet formal outline that moves effortlessly from rituals to receptions.”

“Another growing favourite is the Indo-western fusion outfit, imagine asymmetric kurtas, statement jackets, tiered drapes, or longline Nehru jackets in premium fabrics. These garments provide liberality of movement without compromising on tradition,” says Saurabh.

Tips to balance comfort with style

He adds, “For those with a penchant for understated sophistication, a simple kurta in raw silk or chanderi with embroidered stoles, brooches, or handloom shoes can make for a stunning ensemble. There's the printed or embroidered achkan, a light version of the sherwani that retains richness and formality but with a more contemporary attitude. It's perfect for small weddings or summer events.”

"Lastly, co-ord sets, tonal or matching tops and lowers are all the rage for grooms seeking something different yet elegant. Made in handloom fabrics or vintage prints, they're particularly trendy for pre-wedding parties or off-location venues," says Saurabh.

"Finally, the modern-day groom is dressing with flair, not duty. Forgoing the sherwani is not a protest, it's a considered fashion statement that expresses individuality. And with so many culturally derived yet modern alternatives to choose from nowadays, the groom's wardrobe can at last be as vibrant and expressive as the wearer himself," Saurabh concludes.