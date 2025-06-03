Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Shazahn Padamsee- Ashish Kanakia wedding: Bride-to-be to host a Broadway-inspired evening during pre-wedding festivities

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Jun 03, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Ahead of her June 5 wedding with businessman Ashish Kanakia, Shazahn Padamsee to host a special Broadway-inspired evening filled with music, acting and theatre

Actor Shazahn Padamsee is all set to tie the knot with businessman Ashish Kanakia on June 5, and while their pre-wedding festivities are going to have traditional rituals like the haldi and sangeet, a source close to the couple reveals that they are planning a Broadway-inspired evening for one of their pre-wedding celebration.

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia
“This celebration draws inspiration from Shazahn’s father, the late Padma Shri Alyque Padamsee, and her family’s legacy in Indian theatre. The event will be not just be a party, but a live musical celebration, paying a homage to theatre, and featuring retro performances in full Broadway-style,” the source shares, adding that the evening is being curated by Shazahn herself, in collaboration with her sister, producer Raell Padamsee, theatre director Quasar, and her mother.

The source further informs that their extended theatre family, some close friends and veteran artists from the stage, will be performing at the night. After tying the knot on June 5, Shazahn and Ashish will also host a grand wedding sangeet in Mumbai for their industry friends and family.

Shazahn and Ashish's love story began through a mutual friend who introduced them. While it took its sweet time, the couple began dating soon and got engaged in November 2024. Now they are set to get married on June 5. 

The actor is known for her roles in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Housefull 2. She was recently seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernadez-starrer web series Hai Junoon. As for Ashish, he is the CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and Director at Kanakia Group.

