Step inside billionaire heiress Sarina Vaswani’s big fat Indian wedding in France

Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani’s daughter Sarina Vaswani tied the knot in a lavish wedding that brought a touch of desi glamour to the French Riviera. Sarina married edtech entrepreneur Lavine Hemlani in a star-studded affair at Cannes. Sarina Vaswani married Lavine Hemlani in France.(Instagram/@theweddingsquare_)

The wedding was a multi-day affair that included a welcome lunch, a mehendi ceremony and a performance from Jason Derulo to enthrall guests. It culminated in an all-white wedding which saw the historic venue decorated with hundreds of white roses and other blooms.

Who is Sunil Vaswani?

Sunil Vaswani is a Nigerian billionaire businessman of Indian origin. He is the chairman of the Stallion Group, a diversified multinational conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, with operations spanning across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

In 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth to be $1.6 billion.

Vaswani was born in Jaipur, raised in Nigeria and educated in London. He and his wife Rita live in Dubai. The couple has three children - Sonam, Sarina and Sahil Vaswani.

Who is Sarina Vaswani?

Billionaire heiress Sarina Vaswani is the younger daughter of Sunil and Rita Vaswani. She serves as founder and trustee of Stallion Empower, the philanthropic arm of the Stallion Group, as well as the founder of Hatch Impact Advisory.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sarina has a bachelor’s degree in Development Studies and History from SOAS University of London, and a master’s from The London School of Economis and Political Science.

Where did Sarina Vaswani get married?

Sarina Vaswani tied the knot in an opulent wedding at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

The Château de la Croix des Gardes is a large, historic mansion in Cannes, France, built in 1919 by Swiss industrialist Paul Girod. Set on a hill, it offers stunning views of the sea and is surrounded by 25 acres of gardens and forest.

The château is famous for appearing in the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock film To Catch a Thief, starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. Over the years, it has been beautifully restored and now includes a 36-metre infinity pool, Italian-style gardens, and luxurious rooms decorated with frescoes and marble. Its peaceful location and grand design make it one of the most impressive private homes on the French Riviera.

Step inside the big fat Indian wedding

Sarina Vaswani and Lavine Hemlani’s big fat Indian wedding left Cannes glittering. The couple wore colour-coordinated soft pastel outfits. The bride looked ravishing in a heavily-embellished lehenga as she walked down the aisle towards the stage, which was beautifully decorated with thousands of white flowers.

The wedding ceremony itself was the culmination of days of pre-wedding festivities which included a performance from Jason Derulo.

Visuals shared online show several Indian celebrities in attendance, including actor Sanjay Dutt, singer Sonu Nigam and designer Manish Malhotra.