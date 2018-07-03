Ranbir Kapoor, Shazahn Padamsee, Karishma Tanna step out in heavy rain. See pics

Monday was a dull day in Bollywood after the rather high-profile engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on June 30. Most of Bollywood turned up at the glittering event and the party continued late night. Monday was sombre but a host of celebrities did keep the curiosity quotient going.

The stars of Sanju took part in a success party of the film. Among the attendees were Arshad Warsi, Karishma Tanna and Dia Mirza. Similarly, Aamir Khan hosted an informal dinner party at his home on Monday where Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowarikar and his wife were present.

Recall Shazahn Padamsee, who worked in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and multistarrer Housefull 2? She was spotted after her gym session. Fatima too was seen with her Dangal co-star Aparshakti Khurrana while Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were spotted at the airport.

Here are pictures of all our favourite stars:

Ad man Alyque Padamsee’s actor daughter Shazahn Padamsee after gym session in Bandra.

Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aparshakti Khurrana were seen together at Indigo restaurant in Andheri.

Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma was spotted in Juhu.

Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted at the airport as their criss-cross the country to promote their film.

Celebrities like Javed Akhtar and writer Ashish Shelar at the unveiling of Chitragupta Chowk, named after celebrated music composer Chitragupta Shrivastava, in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Husband-wife duo, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, were seen at the airport.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ira Khan at Aamir Khan’s informal dinner party.

A host of celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza (who came in with her husband Sahil Sangha), Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal celebrated Sanju’s success.

