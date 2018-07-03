Ranbir Kapoor, Shazahn Padamsee, Karishma Tanna step out in heavy rain. See pics
Life in Mumbai may have come to a standstill because of the incessant rains, but our favourite Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh stepped out on work. See pics.bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2018 16:00 IST
Monday was a dull day in Bollywood after the rather high-profile engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on June 30. Most of Bollywood turned up at the glittering event and the party continued late night. Monday was sombre but a host of celebrities did keep the curiosity quotient going.
The stars of Sanju took part in a success party of the film. Among the attendees were Arshad Warsi, Karishma Tanna and Dia Mirza. Similarly, Aamir Khan hosted an informal dinner party at his home on Monday where Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowarikar and his wife were present.
Recall Shazahn Padamsee, who worked in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and multistarrer Housefull 2? She was spotted after her gym session. Fatima too was seen with her Dangal co-star Aparshakti Khurrana while Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were spotted at the airport.
Here are pictures of all our favourite stars:
Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aparshakti Khurrana were seen together at Indigo restaurant in Andheri.
Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma was spotted in Juhu.
Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted at the airport as their criss-cross the country to promote their film.
(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)
