Nita Ambani wows in simple blue handcrafted Manish Malhotra saree with resham embroidery and ‘massive’ diamond earrings

Nita Ambani's love for sarees is no secret. The businesswoman is often seen in exquisite drapes that saree enthusiasts can only dream of owning and her latest look is no exception. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a simple yet elegant blue silk saree that proves minimalism can be just as striking. If you're not a fan of heavy drapes, this timeless piece definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Let's take a closer look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita and Mukesh Ambani attend wedding with little Veda in ethnic looks; Anant and Radhika Merchant wow in desi attire ) Nita Ambani stuns in elegant blue silk saree adorned with intricate embellishments. (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Nita Ambani rocks blue silk saree

Nita's custom-made saree comes straight from the shelves of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Her six yards of elegance are crafted in a rich navy blue shade and made from luxurious silk fabric. It features multi-hued resham aari embroidered borders that bring a pop of colour and texture against the simple blue backdrop.

Adding to the regal aesthetic, the drape is delicately embellished with silver and gold kasab and intricate zardozi work. Nita styled the saree in a traditional manner, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully over her shoulder. She completed the look with a matching handwoven Banarasi brocade blouse, adding heritage flair to the ensemble.

How she accessorised her look

Talking about Nita Ambani's look and not mentioning diamonds is simply not possible. She accessorised her ensemble with statement diamond stud earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, a diamond bracelet, and sparkling diamond rings adorning her fingers.

Her makeup was kept subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were left loose in a side partition, cascading elegantly over her shoulders.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is a prominent Indian businesswoman and philanthropist. She serves as the chairperson and founder of both the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are parents to three children- Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.