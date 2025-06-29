Nita and Mukesh Ambani attend wedding with little Veda in ethnic looks; Anant and Radhika Merchant wow in desi attire

The Ambani family turned heads as they attended the wedding of table tennis player Mudit Dani. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, joined by their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, showed up in full glam mode. Dressed in exquisite ethnic ensembles and dripping in luxe jewels, the entire clan looked nothing short of regal. Let’s take a closer look at their stunning wedding style. (Also read: Nita Ambani redefines ‘draped to perfection’ in elegant sindoori red saree and heirloom-worthy gold jewellery. See pics ) Ambani family stuns in glamorous attire at Mudit Dani's wedding celebration. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani stuns in red saree

Nita Ambani once again flaunted her love for sarees as she dazzled in a vibrant orange drape adorned with traditional bandhani prints and heavily embroidered golden borders. She paired it with a matching backless blouse and styled the saree in a classic drape, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder. A statement pearl necklace, soft glam makeup, and her hair styled in a side-parted bun perfectly completed her elegant look.

What Radhika Merchant wore

Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, embraced a full-on diva look in a beige cropped blouse embellished with intricate sequined embroidery and heavy detailing. She teamed it with matching palazzo pants, striking the perfect balance between glamour and tradition. An emerald choker necklace, soft glam makeup, and loose, middle-parted tresses completed her stunning appearance.

Mukesh Ambani kept it classic in a navy blue silk kurta paired with a matching half Nehru jacket. Akash Ambani looked dapper in a bright orange kurta set adorned with subtle polka dots, adding a playful yet traditional touch. Anant Ambani looked equally striking in a blue silk kurta layered with a half jacket featuring intricate sequin detailing that added a hint of glam to his ensemble.

Akash and Shloka Mehta’s daughter, little Veda, looked absolutely adorable in a vibrant lehenga as she posed sweetly with her grandparents.