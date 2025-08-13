‘My name is Sushmita Sen. I used to be an actor': When Bollywood star approached Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon for work

Actor Sushmita Sen is making waves on social media with a throwback clip where she admitted calling people at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar to ask for work for her acting comeback. The internet is buzzing with praise for Sushmita’s honesty, with people applauding her humility. Sushmita Sen made a comeback with her digital debut web series, Aarya in 2020.

Sushmita recalls calling people for work

In 2023, Sushmita spoke about how she paved the way for her comeback in an interview with Midday India. A short clip from the interview has surfaced on social media where she admitted that she called up people to ask for work, and fans are loving her honesty.

“I called up the heads of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar. The whole gang…. I will never forget how amazing that experience was because I was jobless I was without any experience in the last 8 years which is a long span of time. I said, ‘My name is Sushmita Sen. I am an actor, I used to be one anyway. And, I want to come back and work. I would need help because I have not worked for 8 years and it was a long time’,” Sushmita said.

The actor continued, “Nobody makes those calls. I needed to make those calls because I wanted them to know that I am hungry, I want to do this… ‘Can I have a meeting and I want to now what my scope is’...Surprisingly, all three platforms came and had this meeting. I had learnt by then that you get in life what you have courage to ask for.”

Fans react

Fans took to the comment section to praise Sushmita's honesty about her struggles. Many appreciated her willingness to share her journey, finding inspiration in her openness.

“This Woman opens mouth , she preaches,” one wrote, with another sharing, “I don’t know whether it just happens with me but seriously everytime when I hear her my respect for her increases. Lot to learn from her.”

“You get in life...what you have the courage to ask for!!!! Just Amazing,” one posted. Another comment read, “The fiery nd courageous Sushmita Sen.”

“No doubt u r the fav Sush… You steal our hearts everytime,” shared one social media user, with another mentioning, “One needs courage to do this !! It’s not easy !! incredible.”

“Just one word courageous,” posted one. Another comment read, “One hell of a woman…absolute CHARM.”

Sushmita back at back

Sushmita made a comeback with her digital debut web series, Aarya in 2020 after a long break from acting. The show streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Prior to the show directed by Ram Madhvani, Sushmita was seen in some small comedy films such as Dulha Mil Gaya and No Problem. She also had a cameo in FALTU. Her 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak was the last one that featured her onscreen before she took her break.

After Aarya, Sushmita was also seen in Taali in which she took on the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita became the first woman to win the Miss Universe crown for the country in 1994. She then started her journey in Bollywood by making her debut with Dastak (1996). She has featured in projects such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?