Nita Ambani rocks elegant white top and blue denim at India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match, cheers with Mukesh Ambani

Take a closer look at what she wore for the match:

Dressing for the Mumbai humidity while maintaining her signature elegance, the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson opted for a crisp white shirt paired with classic light blue denim. Nita completed the relaxed and simple look with minimal accessories – a pair of diamond stud earrings – and her hair styled in soft waves.

The Wankhede Stadium wasn’t just buzzing with cricketing action on Saturday night; it was also a star-studded affair in the stands. As India kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 title defense against the USA, Nita Ambani made a stylish appearance, proving once again that she is the ultimate cheerleader for Team India. Also read | Nita Ambani's opulent jewels with a gorgeous red silk saree steal the spotlight as she gets ready for an event: Watch

A family affair at Wankhede Stadium Nita Ambani was joined by her husband, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and other family members, including son Akash Ambani, as they cheered from the stands.

The Ambanis were also seen interacting with the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who shared a warm moment with them on X: "Great to see my friends Mukesh and Nita Ambani on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup match between USA and India."

Team India secures a win On the field, the defending champions faced an unexpected scare fromUS bowling attack. India slumped to 77/6 at one stage, but captain Suryakumar Yadav played a masterclass. He remained unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls*, and guided India to a competitive 161/9. The Indian bowlers restricted USA to 132/8. India won by 29 runs.

Throughout the tense chase, Nita Ambani was seen waving the tricolour and celebrating every wicket, embodying the spirit of millions of fans watching at home. With the tournament just beginning, the Ambanis' presence added a touch of IPL-style glamour to it.