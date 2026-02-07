IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah to miss the USA game due to illness

Live

IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah in practice

IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at the Wankhede Stadium with fixture that looks simple on paper but is loaded with the pressure of an opening game: set the tempo, collect the points, and put early daylight between themselves and the rest of the group on net run rate. It is also a first proper World Cup audtion for a new-look India after the post-2024 reset - different bames in different jobs, but the same demand to be clinical. USA arrive with nothing to lose and plenty to gain, leaning on tight bowling spells, sharp catching, and scrap-fit mindset that can make the favourites uncomfortable. Watch the first six over for the tine: India's powerplay intent versus USA's plans. If India start in their signature style, the night can become a statement: if they hesitate, USA will happily drag them into a grind. Selection chatter is part of the build-up too, with India tweaking their pace resources after an injury setback, and the captain looking to settle the best XI quickly. Under the lights, Wankhede rewards clean hitting, but early movement can punish loose shots badly. Squads: India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi ...Read More

