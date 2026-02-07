IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah to miss the USA game due to illness
IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India begin their campaign as the defending champions of the T20 World Cup. In their first match Suryakumar Yadav and his men will face the USA.
IND vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at the Wankhede Stadium with fixture that looks simple on paper but is loaded with the pressure of an opening game: set the tempo, collect the points, and put early daylight between themselves and the rest of the group on net run rate. It is also a first proper World Cup audtion for a new-look India after the post-2024 reset - different bames in different jobs, but the same demand to be clinical. USA arrive with nothing to lose and plenty to gain, leaning on tight bowling spells, sharp catching, and scrap-fit mindset that can make the favourites uncomfortable....Read More
Watch the first six over for the tine: India's powerplay intent versus USA's plans. If India start in their signature style, the night can become a statement: if they hesitate, USA will happily drag them into a grind. Selection chatter is part of the build-up too, with India tweaking their pace resources after an injury setback, and the captain looking to settle the best XI quickly. Under the lights, Wankhede rewards clean hitting, but early movement can punish loose shots badly.
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi
India's build-up has one late worry: Jasprit Bumrah is down with illness and is not being pushed ahead of the opener. That thinking is simple - this is a long tournament and the they need their spearhead in the business end of the tournament, so he will not be playing the match against the USA.
India's most famous World Cup batting blowout still traces back to 2007: 218/4 vs England in Durban, which is India's highest T20 World Cup total and sits among the tournament's top innings.
For indivudual peaks, Virat Kohli leads the all-time Men's T20 World Cup run charts ith 1,292 runs.
And India's only T20 World Cup century remains Suresh Raina's 101 vs South Africa in 2010 - with Rohit Sharma's 92 in 2024 next in line.
India's T20 World Cup history already has the shiny stuff: champions in 2007 and 2024, and runners-up in 2014. Add to that a win percentage of 67.30% - the best in the tournament's history.
India's Group A road map is spread across four venues and four different tests. They open tonight in Mumbai against the USA at the Wankhede, before moving out north to Delhi for Namibia on February 12. The marque clash follows on February 15 in Colombo against Pakistan. India then return home for the Netherlands game in Ahmedabad on February 18.
India aren't just starting another World Cup campaign tonight - they are chasing a slice of history. Win T20 World Cup 2026 and they could become the first team to lift the title as hosts while also entering as the defending champions.
T20 World Cup 2026 starts here for India — under the Wankhede glow, against a USA side with nothing to lose and everything to disrupt. This is the first real test of the post-2024 reset: new roles, fresh combinations, same old expectation to be ruthless. Early points matter, but so does intent — a fast start can turn this into an NRR night, a slow one invites a grind.