Nita Ambani's opulent jewels with a gorgeous red silk saree steal the spotlight as she gets ready for an event: Watch

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Ritika Kadam and Shayli Nayak took to Instagram on February 5 to share a video of Nita Ambani getting ready for an event. The jewels she wore in the video stole the show: a gold necklace featuring elephant shade pieces, forming a single strand attached to massive emerald stones.

A new video of Nita Ambani getting ready for an event in a red silk saree just dropped online, showcasing some incredible sartorial and gemmaphile prowess. The Reliance Foundation chairperson never holds back when it comes to jewels. For this look, she chose a gold-and-emerald necklace from her personal collection and adorned her neck with it.

Nita Ambani paired the necklace with equally stunning, matching dangling earrings and kadhas decked with diamonds and three dainty kaleeras adorned with emerald stones. A massive gold ring with a stunning diamond centre stone rounded off the accessories.

The silk saree To match the grandeur of her jewels, Nita Ambani picked a red silk saree from Swadesh. Decked with delicate gold embroidery on the borders, a contrasting rani pink patti, and a brocade gold design done throughout the pallu, rounded off the artisanal work done on the six yards.

Nita Ambani wore the saree in traditional style, with the pleats neatly done on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length. She paired the saree with a red silk blouse adorned with intricate gold work.

Lastly, she tied her tresses in a side-parted braided bun adorned with a red rose gajra and a few loose strands framing her face, and for the glam, she went with darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, muted smoky eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, glossy caramel brown lip shade, and beaming highlighter.