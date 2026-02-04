Madhuri Dixit at 58 serves timeless elegance in a vibrant orange saree and traditional jewels for Netflix event
At a Netflix event, Madhuri Dixit wore a stunning orange saree with floral prints and a golden gota patti border, styled with loose curls and chic makeup.
Among the titles unveiled at Netflix’s 2026 slate presentation, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri-starrer film Maa Behen was also announced. For the occasion, Madhuri wore a gorgeous orange, floral-printed saree. Let's decode the traditional look:
Decoding Madhuri Dixit's stylish attire
Sarees are an evergreen Indian style statement, and Madhuri Dixit surely knows how to carry one. For the Netflix India event, the actor wore a vibrant six-yard saree adorned with floral patterns. Her OOTD is a perfect pick for wedding season, for you to wear during your best friend's sangeet or ace the wedding-guest look for daytime festivities.
Madhuri's orange saree features a delicate golden gota patti embroidered border, elevating the simple chiffon drape. The vibrant orange makes it a perfect look for both day and night, and the pop of colourful floral patterns adds a touch of elegant and feminine charm.
The styling
Madhuri draped the saree in traditional style, neatly pleating the six yards on the front and letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.
As for the blouse, she chose a modern silhouette in a vibrant orange shade, with a floral pattern, sleeveless design, wide U neckline, fitted bodice, and cropped hem. For jewels, she picked jhumkis, bangles, and a statement ring.
Lastly, for her tresses, she left them loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blow-dried curls, and for the makeup, she went with feathered brows, blushed-tinted cheeks, dark pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter.
About Madhuri Dixit's Maa Behen
Directed by Suresh Triveni, best known for Tumhari Sulu, Maa Behen brings together Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Ravi Kishan for the first time. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have previously shared screen space in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
