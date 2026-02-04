Madhuri Dixit at 58 serves timeless elegance in a vibrant orange saree and traditional jewels for Netflix event

Madhuri's orange saree features a delicate golden gota patti embroidered border, elevating the simple chiffon drape. The vibrant orange makes it a perfect look for both day and night, and the pop of colourful floral patterns adds a touch of elegant and feminine charm.

Sarees are an evergreen Indian style statement, and Madhuri Dixit surely knows how to carry one. For the Netflix India event, the actor wore a vibrant six-yard saree adorned with floral patterns. Her OOTD is a perfect pick for wedding season, for you to wear during your best friend's sangeet or ace the wedding-guest look for daytime festivities.

Among the titles unveiled at Netflix’s 2026 slate presentation, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri-starrer film Maa Behen was also announced. For the occasion, Madhuri wore a gorgeous orange, floral-printed saree. Let's decode the traditional look:

The styling Madhuri draped the saree in traditional style, neatly pleating the six yards on the front and letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

As for the blouse, she chose a modern silhouette in a vibrant orange shade, with a floral pattern, sleeveless design, wide U neckline, fitted bodice, and cropped hem. For jewels, she picked jhumkis, bangles, and a statement ring.

Lastly, for her tresses, she left them loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blow-dried curls, and for the makeup, she went with feathered brows, blushed-tinted cheeks, dark pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter.