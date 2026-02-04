Kim Kardashian elevates sheer dressing on Paris date with F1 star Lewis Hamilton in see-through black lace ensemble

A huge fan of catsuits, Kim Kardashian favours the skin-hugging, full-body style statement over gowns and dresses, and is often seen wearing one on multiple occasions. For the date night, she picked another chic version of a catsuit from her wardrobe. This one came with a sheer silhouette and lace embroidery.

The American reality TV star stepped out in style in Paris for her dinner date with Lewis Hamilton. The paparazzi clicked her as she arrived outside the restaurant dressed in a chic black lace ensemble for the occasion. Let's decode her ensemble.

Kim Kardashian is jet-setting across Europe with British racing driver and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton . According to Page Six, the two extended their romantic European getaway with a pit stop in Paris after their relationship was revealed.

The ensemble features a faux see-through nude base decked in black lace fabric and adorned with intricate black floral thread embroidery throughout. The shimmering sequin embellishments add a sensual, nocturnal charm to the outfit, making it the perfect look for a night out.

The styling The ensemble features a high turtleneck, full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves. Kim wore a lacy black bra top under the top, and layered the bottoms with a sheer, sequinned skirt with an asymmetrical hem.

A shining black fur coat rounded off the look. Kim draped the long coat over her shoulder and left it open to show off her lacey outfit. A pair of black stilettos completed the styling.

Meanwhile, centre-parted loose tresses styled with soft waves, a generous coat of mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, muted pink eye shadow, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Paris visit comes days after their England outing, sparking buzz about a possible romance. Moreover, several media outlets shared photos and details of their joint arrival at a Paris hotel.