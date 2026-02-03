BTS reunites at airport for first group trip in five years: What Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM wore
BTS made a stylish return as they arrived at the airport for their Dubai trip, with Jimin, V, and Jungkook in standout outfits. Fans celebrated the moment.
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were clicked at the Incheon Airport on February 2. The members of the K-pop group BTS headed to Dubai for an overseas schedule, weaving through crowds with security in tow.
The members reunited for their first group trip in five years, leaving fans excited, who took to the internet to celebrate the moment. Let's decode what each artist wore and how their fans reacted.
What BTS members wore at the airport?
Videos from the airport showed the stylish outfits each member of BTS wore for their first group appearance in many years. Jimin's outfit garnered the most attention on social media. With blonde hair, oversized glasses, and a stylish black look, he stunned the fans. Jin was even spotted joking with reporters about everyone's prepped looks.
Jimin's OOTD for the airport included a black trench coat, paired stylishly with an olive-green knit sweater vest featuring metal buttons, worn over a black crew-neck T-shirt. Flared, high-waisted pants, a leather Dior buckle belt, a chic Dior leather handbag, nerdy oversized glasses, hoop earrings, and a centre-parted blonde hairdo rounded off his look.
The two other youngest members, V and Jungkook, matched their airport looks in washed-out black, baggy denim jeans. While Jungkook wore it with a black jumper, an oversized leather jacket, a baseball cap, stacked earrings, and sneakers, V wore it with an orange scarf, a black puffer jacket, and Chelsea boots.
As for Jin, J-Hope, and RM, they chose comfort over style in chic sweatshirts, jackets, and joggers paired with chunky sneakers. Lastly, Suga made a statement in a white sweatshirt, a black oversized trench coat, flare-fit denim jeans, sneakers, a leather handbag, and an orange beanie.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved seeing BTS together on an outdoor schedule after a long time. One X user commented, “We waited five years for this day — and we finally made it.” Another joked, “Seven normal Korean boys at the airport. What a day.” Someone wrote, “Obsessed with them.”
