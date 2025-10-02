BTS Jimin goes blonde and shirtless as he serves ‘boyfriend material’ vibes in black Dior suit, stunning jewels in Paris

K-pop group BTS member Jimin, aka Park Jimin, attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. He wore a black Dior suit for the occasion, pairing it with his brand-new blonde hairdo and stunning gold jewels. Jimin, aka Park Jimin, arrives at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

Jimin debuts blonde hair at Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

Jimin departed from the Incheon International Airport on September 30, 2025, for Paris Fashion Week, his first major public appearance since completing military service in June. As Dior's global ambassador, he attended the Women's Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 1 at the Tuileries Garden in Paris.

Jimin poses before the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 collection presented in Paris. (Picture credits: AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

For the fashion show, the singer wore a black open blazer set as his blonde hair garnered attention from fans and media. The event featured creative director Jonathan Anderson's debut collection, emphasising graphic purity and romanticism. Let's decode his OOTD:

Flashing his toned abs, Jimin went completely shirtless in a black, tailored Dior blazer featuring notch satin lapels, padded shoulders, an open front, full-length sleeves, and front pockets.

He wore the jacket with black, low-waist flared leather pants, matching Chelsea boots, multiple rings on both hands, earrings, and a layered dainty gold necklace adorned with precious stones. His blonde tresses were styled in a centre parting, and a semi-wet-hair look rounded it all off.

How did the fans react?

Needless to say, ARMY couldn't stop gushing over this new look. Fans flooded social media with compliments. One user wrote, “He is so boyfriend-coded.” Someone wrote, “Cameraman started shaking after being spotted by Jimin is so real.” Another commented, “Boyfriend material.” A fan remarked, “Jimin disrupted the internet with this look.”

Meanwhile, BTS reunited earlier this year after the completion of their military service. The band also went to Los Angeles to prepare for their album, which is due to come out in the Spring next year.