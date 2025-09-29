Aishwarya Rai takes over Paris in style with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, wears dark blue pantsuit that's right on trend

Aishwarya Rai was seen in Paris with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, ahead of Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris for Paris Fashion Week. As per the L'Oréal Paris website, the show is all set to be livestreamed on their YouTube channel, L'Oréal Paris USA, on 30 September, 12:30 am IST onwards. Aishwarya is a global ambassador for the brand. Let's take a closer look at her and Aaradhya's outfits. Aishwarya Rai was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor was seen interacting with her fans. (PC: Instagram)

What did the duo wear?

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted entering their hotel in Paris. The 51-year-old actor channelled a power dressing moment for her casual pap spotting. She wore a suit featuring wide-legged trousers, a white shirt and a blazer. The blazer stood out with eye-catching golden chains dangling from either side. For footwear, classic black stilettos sealed the deal.

In contrast, her daughter opted for a youthful, chic look, wearing an oversized, baggy denim jacket draped over her shoulders, paired with matching wide-legged jeans. Underneath, she wore a white and green top that broke the monotony of the denim-on-denim style.

Style lessons from Aishwarya

Some of the style notes you can take from the duo's looks? From Aishwarya, you can invest in a good custom-made suit blazer and add bling with accessories like her dangling gold chains or waistcoat pocket watch. From Aaradhya's outfit, the style lesson is that a pop of colours helps to reduce the flatness of denim-on-denim, so when you layer, make sure one piece, the middle piece, ideally the middle piece, like her top, is in a different colour.

Aishwarya met a fan

In a heartfelt clip, a fan was seen breaking down, overwhelmed by the moment she met Aishwarya Rai. The actor was seen consoling her, hugging her, and posing with her for pictures, all while gently wiping away her tears. Some on social media pointed out that regardless of her global stardom, Aishwarya treated her fan warmly.