Aishwarya Rai dances to Kajra Re at Mumbai event, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan join her

Actor couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, recently attended an event together in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram Stories, singer Rahul Vaidya re-shared a video of the Bachchan family at the event, which took place at the Jio World Convention Centre. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai shares new pic with Abhishek Bachchan on 18th wedding anniversary) Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen at an event.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to Kajra Re

In the brief clip, Rahul sang the hit song Kajra Re, from the film Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya was seen dancing as Abhishek Bachchan looked at her, smiling and clapping. Aaradhya Bachchan was also seen dancing next to her mother. The video ended with Abhishek making a face at someone as Aishwarya clapped to the music.

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, twin in matching outfits

For the event, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore cream ethnic outfits. Kajra Re became a hit after its release and has been a fan favourite since then. The original song, picturised on Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai, was sung by Alisha Chinai, Javed Ali, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have attended several events together in the last few months. In April, they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya had shared a post featuring herself, Abhishek and Aaradhya. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya posted a white heart emoji. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

About Abhishek, Aishwarya's films

Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy, directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also stars Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. It premiered on Prime Video on March 14. Abhishek will next star in Housefull 5, along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani will also star Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6 this year.

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. The film also features Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Prakash Raj among others. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.