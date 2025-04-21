Aishwarya Rai shares new pic with Abhishek Bachchan on 18th wedding anniversary, Aaradhya Bachchan makes cameo. See post

Actor Aishwarya Rai posted a new photo with her husband Abhishek Bachchan as they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aishwarya shared the post, which also featured their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai absent as Abhishek Bachchan jets out of Mumbai with mom Jaya Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli) Aishwarya Rai shared a photo with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai shares post with Abhishek Bachchan on wedding anniversary

In the selfie, clicked by Aishwarya, the trio was seen smiling for the camera. Abhishek Bachchan was seen holding Aaradhya and Aishwarya. Aaradhya was seen placing her face next to Aishwarya's in the photo. The trio twinned in white outfits. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya posted a white heart emoji.

Fans react to couple's pic

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So happy to see you guys together in a frame after so long." "God bless the precious family. Love u, mam," read a comment. "Omg, queen just posted," wrote a person. "Omg. I'm very happy after seeing this picture," commented an Instagram user. Another fan said, "This post slaps all the divorce rumours."

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

About Abhishek, Aishwarya's films

Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy, directed by Remo D’Souza. Be Happy is billed as a poignant tale of a devoted single father called Shiv (Abhishek), navigating life’s highs and lows with his wise-cracking yet deeply affectionate daughter, Dhara (Inayat Verma). Be Happy also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. It will premiere on Prime Video on March 14.

Abhishek will next star in Housefull 5, along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani will also star Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6 this year.

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is yet to announce her next project.