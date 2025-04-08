Aishwarya Rai absent as Abhishek Bachchan jets out of Mumbai with mom Jaya Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli
For the airport outing, Abhishek Bachchan dressed down in a beige jacket over a white hoodie and black sweatpants. Jaya also kept it casual.
The buzz surrounding cracks in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage has been circulating on social media for a while now. Recently, Abhishek was spotted at the airport, flying out of Mumbai with his mother and actor Jaya Bachchan, and his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. However, Aishwarya was absent from the family outing, which has got tongues wagging again. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife Aishwarya Rai saying 'I want to talk' stresses him out: 'You know you're in trouble'
Abhishek Bachchan flies out of Mumbai with family
Early on Tuesday, just after attending the Maddock Films 20th anniversary party in Mumbai on Monday, Abhishek was spotted at Mumbai airport.
For the airport outing. Abhishek dressed down in a beige jacket over a white hoodie and black sweatpants. His mother, Jaya, also kept it casual in a blue denim shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Navya made a fashion statement with her new short hair, black-framed glasses, and a striped cardigan, paired with denim jeans and red sneakers.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were not with Abhishek as he travelled out of the city. “Where is Aradhya & Aishwarya,” one social media user wrote, while another shared, “Where is his family”.
“When Abhishek is with his mom, Aishwarya is not there, and when he is with Aishwarya, Jaya is not there. I wonder why,” read one comment.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai upcoming movies
Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II and has not announced any new projects since. Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in the dance drama I Want To Talk, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma in key roles. The actor will next be seen in Housefull 5, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, and others. The film is slated for release this year, though the official date has yet to be announced.
