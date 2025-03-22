Menu Explore
Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife Aishwarya Rai saying 'I want to talk' stresses him out: 'You know you're in trouble'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 22, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan exchanged some banter with Arjun Kapoor on stage at the Reel Showsha Awards recently.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was at his wittiest best at a recent event as he responded to a joke from Arjun Kapoor with a quip about who stresses him out the most. Abhishek was on stage receiving an award for his performance in I Want To Talk when the playful exchange took place. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says daughter Aaradhya treating him 'just as a parent' keeps him sane: 'At home, you're not a celeb')

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2008.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2008.

Abhishek Bachchan on a call from wife

At the Reel Showsha Awards held this week, Abhishek won the Best Actor award for I Want To Talk. After he received his award, the host, Arjun Kapoor, asked Abhishek playfully, “Kaun hai woh insaan jo jab kehte hain, ‘Abhishek, I want to talk,’ toh aap stress mein aa jate hain? (Whose ‘I want to talk you’ call gives you stress?)” Abhishek smiled and responded, “Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak… jab ho jaayegi, you’ll have an answer for that (You are not married yet. Once you will be, you'll have an answer for that).” Then without naming wife Aishwarya Rai, the actor referred to her and added, “When you get a call from the missus and she says, ‘I want to talk,’ you know you’re in trouble, yeah!”

Abhishek on bond with daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 17 years. They are parents to a 13-year old daughter, Aaradhya. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek opened up on his equation with his daughter at home. "What's nice and refreshing is that at home, you're a parent. You're a professional or a celebrity, just a parent. I don't look upon it as a reality check but something nice because that love is coming from a genuine place, and not because of what you do," he said.

Abhishek has been garnering praise for his performance in his recent release, Be Happy. The father-daughter story also stars Inaayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, and Nassar. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
