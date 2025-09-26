Heartbroken Salman Khan used to cry listening to Tere Naam title song after split with Aishwarya Rai, says Sameer Anjaan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s breakup with Aishwarya Rai dominated headlines back in 2002. In 2003, Salman essayed the role of a heartbroken and obsessive lover in Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam. In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist of the film’s title track, revealed that Salman used to cry before every shot listening to the song because of the pain of his heartbreak. Sameer Anjaan recalls Salman Khan's pain after breakup with Aishwarya Rai.

Sameer Anjaan recalls heartbroken Salman Khan's pain at Tere Naam set

While talking about the Tere Naam title track, Sameer said, “Title track unko dhayan main rakhke nahi likhwaya gaya tha. Voh jo likhwaya gaya tha, voh asli jo unki kahani tuti thi Aishwarya Rai se. Voh gaana Himmesh Reshammiya ko bulake, Salman shot dene se pehle gwaate the aur rote the (The title track wasn’t written with him in mind. What was actually written reflected his real heartbreak with Aishwarya Rai, and before giving a shot, Salman would call Himesh to sing the song and then cry listening to it).”

Sameer added, “Voh kehte tu aa aur yeh gaana mujhe suna. Specially Kyun Kisi Ko Vafa ke badle vafa nahi milti, unko laga ki yeh gaana vahan tak pahunchna chahiye, yeh mera dard hai. Set pe, Salman rote the yeh gaana sunke uske baad shot dene jaate the. Ki yaar yeh hai, ekdum zakham taza tha unka uss time (He would say, ‘Come here and sing this song for me. Specially the song ’Why doesn’t one get loyalty in return for loyalty?' He felt that this song should reach Aishwarya, as it expressed his pain. On set, Salman would cry after listening to this song and then go to give his shot. His wound was quite fresh and he was hurting).”

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s Relationship

The relationship between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai remains one of the most talked-about chapters in Bollywood. The two met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. Their pairing became a sensation, with fans admiring them as one of the most glamorous couples in the industry.

However, by 2002, Aishwarya and Salman had officially parted ways. Both actors eventually moved on, while Salman remains unmarried, Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and they are now proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

About Sameer Anjaan

Sameer Anjaan is one of Bollywood’s most prolific and celebrated lyricists, with a career spanning over three decades. From romantic soulful melodies to peppy chartbusters, he has written more than 4,000 songs for over 500 films.

He is especially known for his collaborations with music directors like Nadeem–Shravan, Anu Malik, and Himesh Reshammiya. His work in films such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Raja Hindustani, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! has left an enduring mark on Hindi film music. Some of his famous songs include Jab Se Tere Naina, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Ek Sanam Chahiye Aashiqui Ke Liye, among others.